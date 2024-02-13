Does Skull and Bones have cross-save and cross-progression?

With Skull and Bones available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, some will naturally want to know if it features cross-save and cross-progression.

Recommended Videos

Admittedly, we can’t imagine many would want to purchase more than one copy of Skull and Bones, given it costs $70. Anyone who does, though, will want cross-save and cross-progression functionality to play through one save file across their platforms. Skull and Bones supports cross-play, allowing you to sail the seas with friends in co-op or engage in PvP regardless of platform, but can the same be said for cross-save and cross-progression?

Can you cross-save in Skull and Bones?

Yes, Skull and Bones does allow for cross-saves and cross-progression. It’s also an automatic process, meaning you don’t need to set it up. This is because you need to log in to Skull and Bones using a Ubisoft account anyway.

So, for example, let’s say you start playing Skull and Bones on PS5 but later decide you’d rather play on PC. As long as you log into the game on PC with the same Ubisoft account you used on PS5, all your progress will be there. You also don’t need to worry about getting save files mixed up since, in Skull and Bones, you can only have one save file.

What carries over between saves in Skull and Bones?

You can take most of your stuff with you when you hop to another platform. Image via Ubisoft.

Aside from the progress you make in Skull and Bones, you’ll be glad to know almost all of your items will carry over. According to Ubisoft, if you’ve acquired any of the following items (either in-game or by purchasing them with real money), they are locked to your save file regardless of platform:

Silver

Armor

Blueprints

Commodities

Cosmetic items

Emotes

Furniture

Materials

Maps

Provisions

Weapons

The one exception is Gold, the premium currency/microtransactions needed for buying cosmetics and the Premium Smuggler Pass. Ubisoft said Gold will not be shared across platforms. If you bought any Gold on the PS5 version of Skull and Bones, you can’t spend it on the PC version, even if you’re using the same Ubisoft account.