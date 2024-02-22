Having the best furniture is a crucial part of any ship build in Skull and Bones. It increases your damage potential and ensures you have the strongest possible loadout.

There’s a lot of furniture in the game, so below, you will find a list of the best furniture in Skull and Bones from each category: major and minor. Remember these are general recommendations. If you have a niche build, other furniture might work better for you.

Best major furniture in Skull and Bones

Make it count. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rope Locker

Speed and maneuverability are vital in Skull and Bones, which is one of the reasons the Brigantine is considered to be the best ship for the endgame. Not only do you have to evade enemy attacks, like mortar strikes, but in some missions, you race against the clock with enemy ships on your tail.

The Rope Locker increases Acceleration to 300 percent when activating trim at full Stamina. It’s great for an extra boost of speed, but remember to fully recover your Stamina with the help of food or other furniture.

Megaphone

Megaphone is a great damage furniture. It decreases the reload time of your weapons up to a maximum of 15 percent as long as you land consecutive hits. If you land your shots, you can nicely increase your overall DPS with this furniture.

Scoping Station

For pirates who value precision above all, Scoping Station is a great option. As long as you mark the target from 320m away, you’ll deal increased damage to the enemy weakpoints. This pairs great with Long Guns positioned at the bow of the ship to initiate fights.

Scrapper Station

Getting up close and personal can be dangerous. The Scrapper Station aims to make your life easier by restoring a whopping 8,000 hull health after a Crew Attack. What’s more, you don’t need to lean into the Crew Attack build if you don’t want to. Even with other builds (although not all of them), you can get in a couple of Crew Attacks throughout the fight which already makes the Scrapper Station worth it.

Rigging Station

If you still end up on low health, and the Repair Kits are on their five-year-long cooldown, the Rigging Station can be of help. For builds that don’t allow for any Crew Attacks to take advantage of the Scrapper Station, Rigging Station will do just fine. It heals the ship for one percent every second when below 20 percent. It’s not much, but it’ll keep you alive.

Best minor furniture in Skull and Bones

Tailor it to your build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bombard (or any other weapon) Works I

The first furniture I look at when making a build in Skull and Bones is the one that can increase my DPS. Any damage perk for the broadside weapons is a must, and since I often use Fire Bombards, Bombard Works I works great for me. For you, the exact choice of the Works I furniture will depend on the broadside weapon you’re using and its Elemental Damage.

Front/Port/Starboard Powder Kegs I

On the same note, Front/Port/Starboard Powder Kegs I is a great piece of furniture if you’re not using Elemental Damage. Most of the Long Guns, Culverins, and Demicannons can benefit from it, as they just shoot plain cannonballs. If you’re going for Powder Kegs, I recommend you add at least the Port and Starboard ones to balance out the damage on both sides of the ship.

Gunpowder Bench I

This one can only work if you’re taking advantage of the Ablaze Status Effect. The Gunpowder Bench I increases damage to enemy ships with the Ablaze effect by 10 percent. So, if you can consistently apply the effect, make sure to add this to your build.

The Gunpowder Bench I is also one of a kind, as there aren’t any damage-increasing counterparts for other Status Effects, like Flooding. You either set everything on fire, or you don’t.

Lightened Mast I

As I already mentioned, quite often, speed is everything. Lightened Mast I increases the Acceleration by 13 percent, making you more mobile. There’s not much to add except that it makes you faster and harder to hit.

Leather Rope Grips I

Another minor furniture that helps with speed is Leather Rope Grips I, which reduces Stamina depletion when trimming by 15 percent. Pair it with some good food, and you’ll become the fastest ship in the Indian Ocean.