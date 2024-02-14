Category:
All cooking recipes and their effects in Skull and Bones

Get your Stamina back.
Feb 14, 2024
A player inside the Vanity Atelier in Skull and Bones.


Food and cooking recipes are things you might ignore when starting out in Skull and Bones—and you might bitterly regret it when you’re lost at sea with no way to navigate.

Food can save you from a losing fight because it regenerates Stamina. You’ll quickly realize you don’t ever get enough of this resource, as you’ll spend a lot of time navigating long distances on the sea. Stamina allows you to set sail at maximum speed and get to your destination quickly, or escape an unfortunate fight with another ship. But there’s more: A few other recipes can regenerate your Stamina and provide handy buffs for 30 minutes.

Here is the full list of recipes in Skull and Bones.

Full list of recipes in Skull and Bones

A character in Skull and Bones looks into a fire on the beach.

There are two kinds of recipes in Skull and Bones: simple meals, where you’ll grill all sorts of ingredients for Stamina regeneration, and more complex ones that also grant buffs. These advanced recipes won’t be available rightaway in your journey, but you’ll have to unlock quite a lot of content to access them.

Some of these have yet to be discovered by players, which is why the ingredients are not yet found.

ItemRecipeEffect(s)
Bitterballen??-Regenerate 50 percent Stamina
-Increases Stamina Toughness by 20 percent
-Increases crew-to-crew damage by 15 percent
-Buff duration: 30 minutes
Godrogodrox1 Coconut
x1 Flour		-Regenerate 30 percent Stamina
-Increases Stamina Toughness by 15 percent
-Increases Stamina Efficiency by 20 percent
-Buff duration: 30 minutes
Grilled Bananax1 Ndizi-Regenerate 40 percent Stamina
Grilled Beefx1 Raw Beef-Regenerate 45 percent Stamina
Grilled Breadx1 Flour-Regenerate 45 percent Stamina
Grilled Chickenx1 Raw Chicken-Regenerate 45 percent Stamina
Grilled Coconutx1 Coconut-Regenerate 40 percent Stamina
Grilled Crocodilex1 Crocodile Meat-Regenerate 50 percent Stamina
Grilled Durianx1 Durian-Regenerate 40 percent Stamina
Grilled Fishx1 Fish-Regenerate 40 percent Stamina
Grilled Hippox1 Hippo Meat-Regenerate 50 percent Stamina
Grilled Muttonx1 Raw Mutton-Regenerate 45 percent Stamina
Grilled Prime Crocodilex1 Prime Crocodile Meat-Regenerate 55 percent Stamina
Grilled Prime Hippox1 Prime Hippo Meat-Regenerate 55 percent Stamina
Grilled Screwpinex1 Screwpine-Regenerate 40 percent Stamina
Grilled Sharkx1 Shark Meat-Regenerate 40 percent Stamina
Grilled Vegetablesx1 Raw Vegetables-Regenerate 45 percent Stamina
Laoka??-Regenerate 50 percent Stamina
-Increases Stamina Toughness by 20 percent
-Increases crew-to-crew damage by 15 percent
-Buff duration: 30 minutes
Ndizi na Nyamax1 Raw Chicken
x2 Ndizi
x1 Water Flask		-Regenerate 30 percent Stamina
-Increases Stamina Toughness by 30 percent
-Increases Stamina Efficiency by 20 percent
-Buff duration: 30 minutes
Otak-otak??-Regenerate 50 percent Stamina
-Increases Stamina Toughness by 30 percent
-Increases Stamina Efficiency by 20 percent
-Buff duration: 30 minutes
Ragout??-Regenerate 50 percent Stamina
-Increases Stamina Toughness by 30 percent
-Increases crew-to-crew damage by 10 percent
-Buff duration: 30 minutes
Ron’akoho??-Regenerate 50 percent Stamina
-Increases Stamina Toughness by 20 percent
-Increases crew-to-crew damage by 15 percent
-Buff duration: 30 minutes
Sate Kambing??-Regenerate 50 percent Stamina
-Increases Stamina Toughness by 30 percent
-Increases Stamina Efficiency by 20 percent
-Buff duration: 30 minutes
Trondro Gasyx1 Fish
x1 Raw Vegetables
x1 Water Flask		-Regenerate 30 percent Stamina
-Increases Repair Kit Efficiency by 10 percent
-Increases Stamina Efficiency by 20 percent
-Buff duration: 30 minutes
Tylosaurus Steakx1 Monstrous Flesh-Regenerate 60 percent Stamina
Vary Be Menakax1 Shark Meat
x1 Raw Beef
x1 Coconut		-Regenerate 30 percent Stamina
-Increases Repair Kit Efficiency by 10 percent
-Increases Stamina Efficiency by 20 percent
-Buff duration: 30 minutes
This article will be updated when the ingredients for all recipes are known.
