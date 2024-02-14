All cooking recipes and their effects in Skull and Bones

Food and cooking recipes are things you might ignore when starting out in Skull and Bones—and you might bitterly regret it when you’re lost at sea with no way to navigate.
Food can save you from a losing fight because it regenerates Stamina. You’ll quickly realize you don’t ever get enough of this resource, as you’ll spend a lot of time navigating long distances on the sea. Stamina allows you to set sail at maximum speed and get to your destination quickly, or escape an unfortunate fight with another ship. But there’s more: A few other recipes can regenerate your Stamina and provide handy buffs for 30 minutes.
Here is the full list of recipes in Skull and Bones.
Full list of recipes in Skull and Bones
There are two kinds of recipes in Skull and Bones: simple meals, where you’ll grill all sorts of ingredients for Stamina regeneration, and more complex ones that also grant buffs. These advanced recipes won’t be available rightaway in your journey, but you’ll have to unlock quite a lot of content to access them.
Some of these have yet to be discovered by players, which is why the ingredients are not yet found.
|Item
|Recipe
|Effect(s)
|Bitterballen
|??
|-Regenerate 50 percent Stamina
-Increases Stamina Toughness by 20 percent
-Increases crew-to-crew damage by 15 percent
-Buff duration: 30 minutes
|Godrogodro
|x1 Coconut
x1 Flour
|-Regenerate 30 percent Stamina
-Increases Stamina Toughness by 15 percent
-Increases Stamina Efficiency by 20 percent
-Buff duration: 30 minutes
|Grilled Banana
|x1 Ndizi
|-Regenerate 40 percent Stamina
|Grilled Beef
|x1 Raw Beef
|-Regenerate 45 percent Stamina
|Grilled Bread
|x1 Flour
|-Regenerate 45 percent Stamina
|Grilled Chicken
|x1 Raw Chicken
|-Regenerate 45 percent Stamina
|Grilled Coconut
|x1 Coconut
|-Regenerate 40 percent Stamina
|Grilled Crocodile
|x1 Crocodile Meat
|-Regenerate 50 percent Stamina
|Grilled Durian
|x1 Durian
|-Regenerate 40 percent Stamina
|Grilled Fish
|x1 Fish
|-Regenerate 40 percent Stamina
|Grilled Hippo
|x1 Hippo Meat
|-Regenerate 50 percent Stamina
|Grilled Mutton
|x1 Raw Mutton
|-Regenerate 45 percent Stamina
|Grilled Prime Crocodile
|x1 Prime Crocodile Meat
|-Regenerate 55 percent Stamina
|Grilled Prime Hippo
|x1 Prime Hippo Meat
|-Regenerate 55 percent Stamina
|Grilled Screwpine
|x1 Screwpine
|-Regenerate 40 percent Stamina
|Grilled Shark
|x1 Shark Meat
|-Regenerate 40 percent Stamina
|Grilled Vegetables
|x1 Raw Vegetables
|-Regenerate 45 percent Stamina
|Laoka
|??
|-Regenerate 50 percent Stamina
-Increases Stamina Toughness by 20 percent
-Increases crew-to-crew damage by 15 percent
-Buff duration: 30 minutes
|Ndizi na Nyama
|x1 Raw Chicken
x2 Ndizi
x1 Water Flask
|-Regenerate 30 percent Stamina
-Increases Stamina Toughness by 30 percent
-Increases Stamina Efficiency by 20 percent
-Buff duration: 30 minutes
|Otak-otak
|??
|-Regenerate 50 percent Stamina
-Increases Stamina Toughness by 30 percent
-Increases Stamina Efficiency by 20 percent
-Buff duration: 30 minutes
|Ragout
|??
|-Regenerate 50 percent Stamina
-Increases Stamina Toughness by 30 percent
-Increases crew-to-crew damage by 10 percent
-Buff duration: 30 minutes
|Ron’akoho
|??
|-Regenerate 50 percent Stamina
-Increases Stamina Toughness by 20 percent
-Increases crew-to-crew damage by 15 percent
-Buff duration: 30 minutes
|Sate Kambing
|??
|-Regenerate 50 percent Stamina
-Increases Stamina Toughness by 30 percent
-Increases Stamina Efficiency by 20 percent
-Buff duration: 30 minutes
|Trondro Gasy
|x1 Fish
x1 Raw Vegetables
x1 Water Flask
|-Regenerate 30 percent Stamina
-Increases Repair Kit Efficiency by 10 percent
-Increases Stamina Efficiency by 20 percent
-Buff duration: 30 minutes
|Tylosaurus Steak
|x1 Monstrous Flesh
|-Regenerate 60 percent Stamina
|Vary Be Menaka
|x1 Shark Meat
x1 Raw Beef
x1 Coconut
|-Regenerate 30 percent Stamina
-Increases Repair Kit Efficiency by 10 percent
-Increases Stamina Efficiency by 20 percent
-Buff duration: 30 minutes