All cooking recipes and their effects in Skull and Bones

Food and cooking recipes are things you might ignore when starting out in Skull and Bones—and you might bitterly regret it when you’re lost at sea with no way to navigate.

Food can save you from a losing fight because it regenerates Stamina. You’ll quickly realize you don’t ever get enough of this resource, as you’ll spend a lot of time navigating long distances on the sea. Stamina allows you to set sail at maximum speed and get to your destination quickly, or escape an unfortunate fight with another ship. But there’s more: A few other recipes can regenerate your Stamina and provide handy buffs for 30 minutes.

Here is the full list of recipes in Skull and Bones.

Full list of recipes in Skull and Bones

There are two kinds of recipes in Skull and Bones: simple meals, where you’ll grill all sorts of ingredients for Stamina regeneration, and more complex ones that also grant buffs. These advanced recipes won’t be available rightaway in your journey, but you’ll have to unlock quite a lot of content to access them.

Some of these have yet to be discovered by players, which is why the ingredients are not yet found.