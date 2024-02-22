All Treasure Map locations in Skull and Bones

Treasure hunts are a staple in pirate stories, and Skull and Bones is no exception. You’ll come across many Treasure Maps while completing your activities, and they all point the way to valuable loot.
Treasure Maps tell you the location of a Treasure Chest in Skull and Bones by giving you a glimpse of the map and a clue to the chest’s exact location within a designated Outpost. So, here’s a list of every Treasure Map location and where it sends you.
List of every Treasure Map location in Skull and Bones
Sometimes, Investigation clues and Treasure Maps are indicated on the map, which helps your search. But that’s not always the case, and the part of the map they highlight can sometimes be hard to recognize. So, we’ve divided this list into three parts according to the category of map: Recent, Old, and Legendary.
All Recent Treasure Maps
These maps point to the easiest treasure to find. It’ll only take you a minute to reach the designated Outpost and look for the red light.
|Treasure Map
|Location
|Caradec’s Bounty
|Royal Burial Ground
|Hutan Highlands
|Kelelawar Chamber
|Lost Sea People Relic
|Fort Louis
|Port l’Hermine Treasure
|The Oubliette
All Old Treasure Maps
Old Treasure Maps show Outposts’ landscape instead of their coast on the map, so might be more difficult to solve.
|Treasure Map
|Location
|Coast of Africa
|Pillar Tomb
|East Indies
|Lost City of Prei
|Open Seas
|Return Fleet Bight
|Red Isle
|Dragon’s Back
|Sultanate of Sohar Treasure
|Elders’ Cave
All Legendary Treasure Maps
Legendary Treasure Maps aren’t just obtained by chance, but they also don’t have a set location where you can find them. You have to complete World Events and claim the loot, which includes these maps. They are random and you have to complete the Treasure Hunt in one go—but they can lead you to some of the best gear in the game, too.
Happy hunting, captain.