All Treasure Map locations in Skull and Bones

You have to do some digging.
Published: Feb 22, 2024 02:57 pm
Two ships fire cannons at one another on the open water in Skull and Bones.
Skull and Bones ships fight - Image via Ubisoft

Treasure hunts are a staple in pirate stories, and Skull and Bones is no exception. You’ll come across many Treasure Maps while completing your activities, and they all point the way to valuable loot.

Treasure Maps tell you the location of a Treasure Chest in Skull and Bones by giving you a glimpse of the map and a clue to the chest’s exact location within a designated Outpost. So, here’s a list of every Treasure Map location and where it sends you.

List of every Treasure Map location in Skull and Bones

Map of the East Indies with a Dot cursor.
Some clues are on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sometimes, Investigation clues and Treasure Maps are indicated on the map, which helps your search. But that’s not always the case, and the part of the map they highlight can sometimes be hard to recognize. So, we’ve divided this list into three parts according to the category of map: Recent, Old, and Legendary.

All Recent Treasure Maps

These maps point to the easiest treasure to find. It’ll only take you a minute to reach the designated Outpost and look for the red light.

Treasure MapLocation
Caradec’s BountyRoyal Burial Ground
Hutan HighlandsKelelawar Chamber
Lost Sea People RelicFort Louis
Port l’Hermine TreasureThe Oubliette

All Old Treasure Maps

Old Treasure Maps show Outposts’ landscape instead of their coast on the map, so might be more difficult to solve.

Treasure MapLocation
Coast of AfricaPillar Tomb
East IndiesLost City of Prei
Open SeasReturn Fleet Bight
Red IsleDragon’s Back
Sultanate of Sohar TreasureElders’ Cave

All Legendary Treasure Maps

Legendary Treasure Maps aren’t just obtained by chance, but they also don’t have a set location where you can find them. You have to complete World Events and claim the loot, which includes these maps. They are random and you have to complete the Treasure Hunt in one go—but they can lead you to some of the best gear in the game, too.

Happy hunting, captain.

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.