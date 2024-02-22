All Treasure Map locations in Skull and Bones

Treasure hunts are a staple in pirate stories, and Skull and Bones is no exception. You’ll come across many Treasure Maps while completing your activities, and they all point the way to valuable loot.

Treasure Maps tell you the location of a Treasure Chest in Skull and Bones by giving you a glimpse of the map and a clue to the chest’s exact location within a designated Outpost. So, here’s a list of every Treasure Map location and where it sends you.

List of every Treasure Map location in Skull and Bones

Some clues are on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sometimes, Investigation clues and Treasure Maps are indicated on the map, which helps your search. But that’s not always the case, and the part of the map they highlight can sometimes be hard to recognize. So, we’ve divided this list into three parts according to the category of map: Recent, Old, and Legendary.

All Recent Treasure Maps

These maps point to the easiest treasure to find. It’ll only take you a minute to reach the designated Outpost and look for the red light.

Go west of Sainte-Anne for the Burial Ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports Go on the main path and stop at the big palm tree in the Burial Ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports Kelawar Chamber is south of Telok Penjarah. Screenshot by Dot Esports Pass the arch and the stairs, then head left in Kelawar Chamber. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fort-Louis is south of Sainte-Anne. Screenshot by Dot Esports The treasure is right at the entry of Fort-Louis. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Oubliette is southeast of Sainte-Anne. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Chest is at the entry of The Oubliette. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Treasure Map Location Caradec’s Bounty Royal Burial Ground Hutan Highlands Kelelawar Chamber Lost Sea People Relic Fort Louis Port l’Hermine Treasure The Oubliette

All Old Treasure Maps

Old Treasure Maps show Outposts’ landscape instead of their coast on the map, so might be more difficult to solve.

Pillar Tomb is northwest of Sainte-Anne. Screenshot by Dot Esports Climb up the stairs and dive in the stone ruins of Pillar Tomb. Screenshot by Dot Esports Dragon’s Back is northwest of Sainte-Anne. Screenshot by Dot Esports Head to the main path and turn right whenever you can in Dragon’s Back. Screenshot by Dot Esports Head southwest of Telok Penjarah in Return Fleet Bight. Screenshot by Dot Esports Take the main path, and go on the left in Return Fleet Bight. Screenshot by Dot Esports Head northwest of Telok Penjarah to Lost City of Prei. Screenshot by Dot Esports Take the left path. It’s right there in Lost City of Prei. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Elders’ Cave is in the west corner of the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports Take the main path and turn right before the cave in the Elders Cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Treasure Map Location Coast of Africa Pillar Tomb East Indies Lost City of Prei Open Seas Return Fleet Bight Red Isle Dragon’s Back Sultanate of Sohar Treasure Elders’ Cave

All Legendary Treasure Maps

Legendary Treasure Maps aren’t just obtained by chance, but they also don’t have a set location where you can find them. You have to complete World Events and claim the loot, which includes these maps. They are random and you have to complete the Treasure Hunt in one go—but they can lead you to some of the best gear in the game, too.

Happy hunting, captain.