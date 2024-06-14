How long does it take to beat Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance?

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance has a lot of additional content building on its 2021 predecessor. This new content and the extra story paths give it a very different run time.

There are two primary story paths in the game now—Canon of Creation and Canon of Vengeance. These paths further splinter based on decisions you make later in the game, but the important thing to note is that the time it takes to beat Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is basically the same regardless of your chosen path.

The new SMT V Vengeance character Yoko Hiromine. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The original Shin Megami Tensei V was around 60 to 80 hours long if you only played through the main story and ignored most of the side content. The play time went up to 100 to 120 hours with side content and DLC additions.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance adds 75 hours of new content to the game, including a new story path and plenty of new bosses. That brings the total time to beat SMT V Vengeance if you’re playing side content up to 175-200 hours, and the time to beat without focusing on side content is still around 80 hours. Definitely a worthwhile buy if you want something you can play for a long time.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance launched with two DLC quests that add to the runtime if you decide to buy them. The quests are titled “Sakura Cinder of the East” and “Holy Will and Profane Dissent,” and they allow you to fuse the Demons Konohana Sakuya and Dagda. These are exciting Demons for fans of the Megaten series because they previously only appeared in Persona 4 and Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse, respectively. The quests only add a couple of hours to the game’s runtime each.

