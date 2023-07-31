Pokémon Sleep: Why is Snorlax Green? – Shiny and Colors Explained

Pokémon fans are constantly learning and discovering new things in the Pokémon Sleep app each morning as they continue to unlock features, and now many players are wondering why their Snorlax is suddenly green.

The first thing you might wonder is whether or not the green Snorlax is a Shiny. After all, Shiny Pokémon are defined by being different colors from the rest of their species—which, at first glance, seems to be the case with this unusual green Snorlax.

However, we know from other Pokémon games that Shiny Snorlax is a darker shade of blue and not green. So what’s the deal with green Snorlax? And is it even possible to find a Shiny one in Pokémon Sleep?

How to get Green Snorlax in Pokémon Sleep

Green Snorlax naturally appears in Pokémon Sleep when players relocate to Cyan Beach, home to many Water-type Pokémon. Cyan Beach is the second research area after Greengrass Isle that can be unlocked by studying 20 different Sleep Styles. You can check your progress by tapping on the “Next Goal” button in the lower right corner of the screen just above “Sleep.”

Once you’ve recorded 20 different Sleep Styles in your Sleep Style Dex and unlocked Cyan Beach, you’ll have to wait until the following week or purchase an E-Zzz Travel Ticket to relocate there. As soon as you make your way to Cyan Beach, you should see the green Snorlax sleeping there.

Currently, there isn’t a way to catch the green Snorlax (or any Snorlax) in Pokémon Sleep. On the bright side, you will likely encounter new variants of Snorlax like the green one as you unlock new research areas.

Can Snorlax be Shiny in Pokémon Sleep?

Just like other games in the franchise, Pokémon can be Shiny in Pokémon Sleep, but they’re very rare. This means there’s also a small chance you might find a Shiny Snorlax. Each week when you move to a different research area, you’ll find a new Snorlax at the center of the site, and it might be Shiny if you’re lucky. You’ll know right away if it’s Shiny because it’ll be sparkling, unlike the standard variant.

Unfortunately, Shiny Snorlax cannot be caught in Pokémon Sleep, just like all of the other Snorlax in the game. All you can do is admire and feed it for a week before it disappears. With enough luck and patience, you may eventually run into more Shiny Snorlax throughout your Pokémon Sleep adventures.

