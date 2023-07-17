You can get Shiny Snorlax in Pokémon Sleep, but there’s a catch

The allure of Shiny Pokémon is continuing to captivate players of the Pokémon series around the world, now with an incentivized reason to think about them when sleeping.

Some players who have received access to the staggered launch of Pokémon Sleep have found that not only can the Pokémon that appear based on the player’s sleep patterns be Shiny, but the Snorlax that the players actively work with each week can also appear in its Shiny coloration. Since the Snorlax rotates out on a weekly basis, however, players will only be able to indulge in this rare sight for a short period of time.

SHINY SNORLAX FLOS (FIRST LIVE ON SLEEP) THE SHINY HUNT NEVER STOPS #PokemonSleep #ShinyPokemon pic.twitter.com/ianRRGKd2v — Frebbo (@Frebb0) July 17, 2023

This Snorlax functions the exact same way as any other Snorlax that will appear for the player in Pokémon Sleep. Depending on the island that players choose to raise their Snorlax on each week, different Pokémon will appear for players to befriend. Unfortunately, training a Shiny Snorlax does not increase the odds that other Shiny Pokémon will show up. And once the Shiny Snorlax finishes its training, players will have to rely on their luck once more for another one to show up.

Related: How to catch Pokémon in Pokémon Sleep

Like in the main series titles, Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Sleep are incredibly rare though don’t offer any bonuses or differences compared to their non-Shiny counterparts, only that they have a different coloration that varies from subtle to glaring. Yet when they appear, they will provide a special animation of stars jumping from their bodies, indicating that they are in fact Shiny.

At this time, Pokémon Sleep is currently available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in various countries around the world, including Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Brazil. The app is expected to launch globally before the end of the month though in a continued staggered release pattern.

About the author