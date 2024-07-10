Hunter Era Trello link and Discord server

The Hunter x Hunter-inspired Hunter Era game in Roblox has a vast amount of content you can explore. It can be pretty overwhelming to navigate this game on your own, but luckily the developers have both a Trello board and Discord server ready to assist you.

There’s a lot to see and do in Hunter Era which can make the game seem pretty daunting early on, but having access to crucial information hubs makes the game a lot for approachable. Here’s what you need to know about the Trello and Discord servers for Hunter Era in Roblox.

Hunter Era Trello board

Become a Hunter Era expert in no time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Hunter Era Trello board is a great place to review key information for the Roblox game, especially if you’re just starting out. You can find a breakdown of all family clans, important NPC locations, key weapon information, and much more.

This board is consistently updated with new information as additional updates occur, so it’s always an important hub of information for the game. It’s a great spot to check when you’re trying to solve a particular quest, find key characters, figure out what a weapon does, or otherwise navigate through a confusing aspect of the game.

Hunter Era Discord server join link

The Discord server for Hunter Era is a more general one called Funzylabs after the game developers. This is currently their only game though, so it’s the main focus of the Discord server for now.

In the Discord server, you can chat with other players, keep up with important game announcements, check out some sneak peeks for future content, get support for bugs and general issues, and review all of the latest Hunter Era codes.

If you find these Hunter Era hubs helpful, you can also review Trello boards and Discord servers for many other Roblox Games like Anime Champions Simulator, Grand Piece Online (GPO), and Sol’s RNG.

