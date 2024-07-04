Grand Piece Online (GPO) Trello link and Discord server

Grand Piece Online (GPO) is a Roblox game mode where players can take on the rough seas searching for bosses, fruits, or treasures.

However, as there’s so much to do, it can be pretty overwhelming, so joining the official Discord server and Trello board—and picking the brains of fellow Grand Piece Online (GPO) players on everything—can be super helpful.

Here’s everything you need to know about GPO‘s social groups.

Grand Piece Online (GPO) Discord server

Image via Roblox

The official GPO Discord server is excellent for connecting with other naval experts. Here, you can make friends and form crews if you enjoy playing with others and receive notifications regarding GPO, particularly codes and coupons.

There’s also a Trade Hub Discord server where you can look for items or share information about items you’d like to trade with others. This is a great way to find deals on fruits.

Both game mode Discord servers and the official GPO Trello board offer a wealth of information and are valuable resources for new and veteran players.

Grand Piece Online (GPO) official Trello board

The official Grand Piece Online (GPO) Trello board is the information hub for players, whether you’re a long-time seafarer or new to the pirate life. Access to the GPO Trello is free; you don’t need an account to view the board.

On the board, you’ll find information regarding:

Various game modes.

Devil Fruits. Specifically, how to get them, drop rates, and maps.

Battle Royale location, rewards, and battle pass information.

Trainer locations, where you can learn various fighting styles.

Information about the various fighting styles.

Maps and key points of interest across the seas.

All the bosses and what they drop.

Accessories you can get.

Items, including those you can get via the Robux Shop.

All the weapons and ships.

Event information, including quests and drops.

So, if you need help finding information on any of these aspects, the GPO Trello board is the best place to find information to help you as you traverse the seas.

