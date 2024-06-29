How to get Soul Guitar in Blox Fruits

If you’re on the hunt for the mystical Soul Guitar in Blox Fruits, get ready for an adventure that involves clever timing, some scavenging, and a bit of problem-solving.

This Roblox game was inspired by the famous One Piece anime. In Blox Fruits, you can choose between becoming a powerful swordsman or a fruit user, where you can unlock and use the powers of special fruits, similar to the Devil Fruits in One Piece.

The game also features a wide range of weapons to boost your combat prowess. While swords and guns are common, the Soul Guitar stands out as a rare, mythical weapon you must have in your arsenal. Here’s how to get your hands on one in Blox Fruits.

How to unlock the Soul Guitar in Blox Fruits

Give your brain a little workout! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Check your level and wait for the full moon

To begin your hunt for the Soul Guitar, ensure your character has reached level 2,300 or higher—this is non-negotiable. The quest for the Soul Guitar can only begin during a full moon. You’ll know when the full moon has started by a game alert stating, “The light of the full moon peaks through the clouds.” Full moons occur randomly every 60 to 80 minutes of in-game time.

You’ll also need to gather some essential items before heading out:

5,000 Fragments

500 Bones

250 Ectoplasm

One Dark Fragment

These items are crucial for later steps, so make sure you have them all.

Locate the graveyard

Count the graves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To begin the quest, go to the Haunted Castle on the Haunted Castle Island in the Third Sea. Navigate to the left side of the castle until you find a graveyard. Search for a grave marked with a question mark. If you can’t find it, double-check that it’s still a full moon.

Deal with the zombies

Time for everyone’s favorite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In this step, you need to find and attract the attention of living zombies located on the opposite side of the island. Use your weapon to draw them in, then lead them to the Red Lake. Your goal is to get them all into the lake simultaneously. Successfully doing so will trigger a message of success.

Solve the graveyard puzzle

After dealing with the zombies, return to the graveyard. Observe the arrangement of graves: Some rows will have more graves than others. Your task is to interact with the sign on the side where the graves are more densely packed. This is a subtle but crucial step in the quest.

Tackle the Pipe Puzzle

Pretend you’re a genius. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now head into the Haunted Castle and find the Ghost who communicates in silence. From there, find your way to the basement, where you’ll encounter a panel of pipe tiles. The objective is to rearrange these tiles to mimic a specific pattern related to the earlier trophy layout among trees. Adjust the tiles on the floor to match the colors of the corresponding pipes on the ceiling or walls.

Craft the Soul Guitar

Once the pipe puzzle is successfully completed, you’ll interact with the Weird Machine, which resembles the pipe panel. Here, if you have all the required essential items, you can finally craft the Soul Guitar. Simply select the Craft option, and the guitar is yours!

