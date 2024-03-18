How to get Roblox The Hunt badge in Hello Kitty Cafe

One of the great things about Roblox is you can participate in events and download and play various games, like the Hello Kitty Cafe. In the latest event, The Hunt, you can earn a badge simply by playing this Hello Kitty Cafe game.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about how to earn the badge in the Hello Kitty Cafe game in Roblox.

How to earn the Hello Kitty Cafe The Hunt badge in Roblox, explained

You can earn this The Hunt badge until March 31. Image via Roblox

To earn the new Hello Kitty Cafe The Hunt Badge—which is technically called the 100 Customers Event Badge—in Roblox, you simply need to serve 100 customers. If you’re new to Hello Kitty Cafe or have never played it, you can start by heading to the Hello Kitty Cafe game page on the Roblox website and dive right in.

In addition to the 100 Customers Event Badge, you will earn the Serve 100 customers! Badge. This isn’t an event badge, but the requirements are the same. However, only the 100 Customers Badge can be used in The Hunt event to redeem epic rewards.

While playing the Hello Kitty Cafe game, it can be challenging to serve 100 customers, especially at the beginning. So, you’ll need to level up your cafe and put down as many tables as possible because the more tables you have, the more customers you can serve. The more customers you serve, the faster you’ll complete this challenge and get the 100-customer badge.

Thankfully, Hello Kitty Cafe is open to all ages, which means anyone can play this game and earn The Hunt badge. As you earn more badges by playing other games and participating in challenges, you can redeem them for rewards.

It’ll take time to get this Hello Kitty Cafe Hunt badge, but it’s just about grinding.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more