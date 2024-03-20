How to get Roblox The Hunt badge in Gunfight Arena

Gunfight Arena is one of the best games Roblox has to offer. This FPS experience lets you battle it out alongside a team in all-out warfare, and now you can even earn a badge for The Hunt while doing it.

Recommended Videos

Collecting The Hunt badges will allow you to redeem unique rewards so there’s a big reason to get this quest done. With so many experiences hosting The Hunt badges, the difficulty varies but generally earning one in Gunfight Arena is relatively simple.

That said, you’ll want to know what you need to do before going in, and it could take you a while to get done.

How to get The Hunt badge in Roblox’s Gunfight Arena

Look for the items. Image via Gunfight Studio

To get The Hunt badge in Gunfight Arena you will need to play the game on Crossroads and shoot enemies to have them drop specific items. Collect these items and once you get enough, you will be rewarded with the badge.

These items will only drop when shooting enemies on the Crossroads map, so just jump into a game on that map and start collecting. You will need to get the following.

10 Pizza

10 Burger

10 Coil

10 Ice Cream

10 Sword

There are 50 items in total but once you get them all you’ll get a Legendary weapon and The Hunt badge that you’re after. Unfortunately, there’s no further help we can give you: You just need to start Gunfight Arena and get grinding.

Remember, you need to pick up these items so make sure you’re keeping your eyes on the arena and collecting anything that enemies have dropped.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more