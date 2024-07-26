In Bee Swarm Simulator, Gold Eggs are a rare Egg type that can hatch better Bees than Basic and Silver Eggs. There are many ways to get Gold Eggs, but almost all of them involve a bit of luck.
Here’s how to get Gold Eggs in Bee Swarm Simulator.
Gold Eggs: How to get in Bee Swarm Simulator
While not the rarest, Gold Eggs are still pretty hard to get in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator. While most Gold Eggs drop at random, there are a few guaranteed ways to get a Gold Egg.
Guaranteed Gold Eggs
You have a 100 percent chance of getting a Gold Egg by fulfilling one of the following tasks:
- Gold Egg token in the Werewolf’s Cave – Run in, grab the token, and get killed by the monsters. You’ll still keep the egg. Use a speed boost if you need to. Exchange the token in the shop.
- Exchange 100 tickets for a Gold Egg at the shop
- Finish Black Bear’s Gold Egg questline
- Finish Panda Bear’s Gold Egg questline
- Finish Brown Bear’s 50th, 340th and 390th quest (three Gold Eggs)
- Capture Command Chick 10 times
- Complete Sticker-Seeker Quest Machine’s 50th quest
If you have money to spare, you can also buy a single Gold Egg from the shop for 200 Robux.
Non-guaranteed Gold Eggs
If you get really lucky, you might be able to get a Gold Egg by doing the following things, but your chances are very low.
- Random drop from killing Tunnel Bear
- Random drop from killing Scorpions
- Random drop from killing Stump Snail
- Random drop from killing Coconut Crab
- Random drop from Epic Sprouts
- Random reward from Memory Match games
- Random reward from Robo Bear Challenge
- Small chance of getting it from Planters
- Random drop from leaves in Clover Field
As the game continues to get updates, there could be more opportunities to get Gold Eggs.
