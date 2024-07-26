Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Bee Swarm Simulator bugs are attacking the player
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Roblox

How to get Gold Eggs in Bee Swarm Simulator

Ohhhh, shiny!
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|

Published: Jul 26, 2024 03:49 am

In Bee Swarm Simulator, Gold Eggs are a rare Egg type that can hatch better Bees than Basic and Silver Eggs. There are many ways to get Gold Eggs, but almost all of them involve a bit of luck.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to get Gold Eggs in Bee Swarm Simulator.

Gold Eggs: How to get in Bee Swarm Simulator

Icon of Gold Egg from Bee Swarm Simulator
Gold Eggs are pretty rare. Image via bee-swarm-simulator.fandom

While not the rarest, Gold Eggs are still pretty hard to get in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator. While most Gold Eggs drop at random, there are a few guaranteed ways to get a Gold Egg.

Guaranteed Gold Eggs

You have a 100 percent chance of getting a Gold Egg by fulfilling one of the following tasks:

  • Gold Egg token in the Werewolf’s Cave – Run in, grab the token, and get killed by the monsters. You’ll still keep the egg. Use a speed boost if you need to. Exchange the token in the shop.
  • Exchange 100 tickets for a Gold Egg at the shop
  • Finish Black Bear’s Gold Egg questline
  • Finish Panda Bear’s Gold Egg questline
  • Finish Brown Bear’s 50th, 340th and 390th quest (three Gold Eggs)
  • Capture Command Chick 10 times
  • Complete Sticker-Seeker Quest Machine’s 50th quest

If you have money to spare, you can also buy a single Gold Egg from the shop for 200 Robux.

Non-guaranteed Gold Eggs

Bee Swarm Simulator bug is attacking the player
Just go around the map and attack enemies and bosses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you get really lucky, you might be able to get a Gold Egg by doing the following things, but your chances are very low.

  • Random drop from killing Tunnel Bear
  • Random drop from killing Scorpions
  • Random drop from killing Stump Snail 
  • Random drop from killing Coconut Crab
  • Random drop from Epic Sprouts
  • Random reward from Memory Match games
  • Random reward from Robo Bear Challenge
  • Small chance of getting it from Planters
  • Random drop from leaves in Clover Field

As the game continues to get updates, there could be more opportunities to get Gold Eggs.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.