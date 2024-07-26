In Bee Swarm Simulator, Gold Eggs are a rare Egg type that can hatch better Bees than Basic and Silver Eggs. There are many ways to get Gold Eggs, but almost all of them involve a bit of luck.

Here’s how to get Gold Eggs in Bee Swarm Simulator.

Gold Eggs: How to get in Bee Swarm Simulator

While not the rarest, Gold Eggs are still pretty hard to get in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator. While most Gold Eggs drop at random, there are a few guaranteed ways to get a Gold Egg.

Guaranteed Gold Eggs

You have a 100 percent chance of getting a Gold Egg by fulfilling one of the following tasks:

Gold Egg token in the Werewolf’s Cave – Run in, grab the token, and get killed by the monsters. You’ll still keep the egg. Use a speed boost if you need to. Exchange the token in the shop.

– Run in, grab the token, and get killed by the monsters. You’ll still keep the egg. Use a speed boost if you need to. Exchange the token in the shop. Exchange 100 tickets for a Gold Egg at the shop

for a Gold Egg at the shop Finish Black Bear’s Gold Egg questline

Finish Panda Bear’s Gold Egg questline

Finish Brown Bear’s 50th, 340th and 390th quest (three Gold Eggs)

(three Gold Eggs) Capture Command Chick 10 times

Complete Sticker-Seeker Quest Machine’s 50th quest

If you have money to spare, you can also buy a single Gold Egg from the shop for 200 Robux.

Non-guaranteed Gold Eggs

If you get really lucky, you might be able to get a Gold Egg by doing the following things, but your chances are very low.

Random drop from killing Tunnel Bear

Random drop from killing Scorpions

Random drop from killing Stump Snail

Random drop from killing Coconut Crab

Random drop from Epic Sprouts

Random reward from Memory Match games

Random reward from Robo Bear Challenge

Small chance of getting it from Planters

Random drop from leaves in Clover Field

As the game continues to get updates, there could be more opportunities to get Gold Eggs.

