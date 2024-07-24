How to get Glue fast in Bee Swarm Simulator

Glue is a valuable resource for harvesting Honey in Bee Swarm Simulator, but locating it can be tedious. Our guide tells you the most effective strategies to quickly obtain Glue in Bee Swarm Simulator, so keep reading.

Methods to get Glue fast in Bee Swarm Simulator

Battle the bosses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are several methods to quickly obtain Glue in Bee Swarm Simulator:

1) Defeat the Stump Snail

Defeat the Stump Snail found at Badge Gate 15. This slow-moving creature is a formidable opponent that requires persistence to conquer. It’s advisable to have at least 15 Bees for this battle. The Stump Snail can yield up to six Glues and respawns every 48 hours. Given Glue’s scarcity, it’s a great idea to kill the Stump Snail whenever you can.

2) Defeat Coconut Crab

The Coconut Crab is another monster and provides five Glues each time it’s defeated. While the Coconut Crab is less powerful than the Stump Snail, if you have 20 Bees, you have a good chance at defeating the coconut-holding crab for some fast Glue in Bee Swarm Simulator. The crab spawns every 24 hours, so make sure to kill it every day and collect its Glue.

3) Grow Sprouts

Let the Sprouts grow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another effective method for obtaining Glue quickly is through Sprouts. While they don’t give you a guaranteed reward, they can potentially yield 10 to 25 Glues per successful harvest. Specifically, using Nectar or Paper Plant Sprouts in a blue flower field can reliably provide you with four to five units of Glue along with Blue Extracts. Additionally, targeting Puffshrooms that grow from Sprouts significantly enhances your chances of obtaining Glue.

4) Complete Black Bear’s quests

Participate in Black Bear’s quests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another effective strategy to acquire Glue involves participating in Black Bear’s quests. As one of the first NPCs in the game, Black Bear gives you quests that primarily involve collecting Pollen from fields. Though these tasks can become somewhat repetitive, they offer valuable rewards, often including Glue among other items.

Prioritize completing Black Bear’s quests if you want to efficiently accumulate Glue. By consistently undertaking and completing these quests, you can amass a substantial amount of Glue to enhance your progress in Bee Swarm Simulator.

5) Participate in Memory Match

The final method to quickly obtain Glue is by playing the Memory Match game available at five different locations. While Glue is not guaranteed as a reward, playing the game is an effectively strategy for a chance at acquiring five to six units of Glue.

