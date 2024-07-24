Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Roblox

How to get Glue fast in Bee Swarm Simulator

Learn how to quickly get a hold of Glue.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|

Published: Jul 24, 2024 06:00 am

Glue is a valuable resource for harvesting Honey in Bee Swarm Simulator, but locating it can be tedious. Our guide tells you the most effective strategies to quickly obtain Glue in Bee Swarm Simulator, so keep reading.

Recommended Videos

Methods to get Glue fast in Bee Swarm Simulator

Stump Snail Bee Swarm Simulator
Battle the bosses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are several methods to quickly obtain Glue in Bee Swarm Simulator:

1) Defeat the Stump Snail

Defeat the Stump Snail found at Badge Gate 15. This slow-moving creature is a formidable opponent that requires persistence to conquer. It’s advisable to have at least 15 Bees for this battle. The Stump Snail can yield up to six Glues and respawns every 48 hours. Given Glue’s scarcity, it’s a great idea to kill the Stump Snail whenever you can.

2) Defeat Coconut Crab

The Coconut Crab is another monster and provides five Glues each time it’s defeated. While the Coconut Crab is less powerful than the Stump Snail, if you have 20 Bees, you have a good chance at defeating the coconut-holding crab for some fast Glue in Bee Swarm Simulator. The crab spawns every 24 hours, so make sure to kill it every day and collect its Glue.

3) Grow Sprouts

Sprouts in Bee Swarm Simulator
Let the Sprouts grow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another effective method for obtaining Glue quickly is through Sprouts. While they don’t give you a guaranteed reward, they can potentially yield 10 to 25 Glues per successful harvest. Specifically, using Nectar or Paper Plant Sprouts in a blue flower field can reliably provide you with four to five units of Glue along with Blue Extracts. Additionally, targeting Puffshrooms that grow from Sprouts significantly enhances your chances of obtaining Glue.

4) Complete Black Bear’s quests

Black Bear in Bee Swarm Simulator
Participate in Black Bear’s quests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another effective strategy to acquire Glue involves participating in Black Bear’s quests. As one of the first NPCs in the game, Black Bear gives you quests that primarily involve collecting Pollen from fields. Though these tasks can become somewhat repetitive, they offer valuable rewards, often including Glue among other items.

Prioritize completing Black Bear’s quests if you want to efficiently accumulate Glue. By consistently undertaking and completing these quests, you can amass a substantial amount of Glue to enhance your progress in Bee Swarm Simulator.

5) Participate in Memory Match

The final method to quickly obtain Glue is by playing the Memory Match game available at five different locations. While Glue is not guaranteed as a reward, playing the game is an effectively strategy for a chance at acquiring five to six units of Glue.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.
facebook linkedin