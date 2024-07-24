How to farm Blue Extract in Bee Swarm Simulator

If you are searching for ways to increase your Blue pollen extraction in Bee Swarm Simulator, there is nothing better than using Blue Extract to speed up your turnover. However, finding the item remains a tedious challenge.

Recommended Videos

In this guide, we’ll explain the best farming methods to increase your supply of Blue Extract in Bee Swarm Simulator.

Best Blue Extract farming methods in Bee Swarm Simulator

Fight through bosses to acquire the extract. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While the Blue Extract is a rare item dropped by defeating bosses or pollinating the blue field, here are the best ways you can farm it:

1) Defeat King Beetle

King Beetle is a highly rewarding boss in the game, offering a variety of items upon defeat. Eliminating King Beetle ensures you receive a Blue Extract token as a reward. However, taking on King Beetle is tough. I recommend having a minimum of 10 upgraded bees in your hive if you plan on engaging him.

While being a tough boss to battle, players can take advantage of the King Beetle’s spawn times. The giant insect spawns every four hours (in-game time), meaning you can take him on at least four to six times daily, accumulating four Blue Extract tokens.

2) Defeat bosses

Easier to kill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second method to farm for Blue Extract in Bee Swarm Simulator is to head over and take on bosses nesting in blue pollen fields. Since many fields have blue flowers, you can take out Rhino Beetles and Mantis to easily extract a few Blue Extracts daily.

Since the bosses have a spawn time of every five minutes, you can use it to your advantage and begin the farming process. While a Blue Extract is not guaranteed to drop each time you defeat these bosses, the spawn time makes up for it. You’re guaranteed to farm at least five Blue Extracts for every two-hour session.

3) Plant Sprouts

Another method to farm Blue Extract involves planting Sprouts in blue pollen fields available from Gate Five onwards. You can obtain blue extract by using a Nectar or Paper plant and allowing it to sprout.

Granted there isn’t a guaranteed higher probability of receiving Blue Extract each time a Sprout grows, but there’s a greater chance that each successful growth will yield at least five Blue Extracts. Additionally, if the Sprout grows into a Puffshroom in Bee Swarm Simulator, the chances of receiving additional Blue Extract increase exponentially.

4) Memory Match

Keep your brain sharp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you prefer not to battle bosses or plant Sprouts, you can play the Memory Match game to farm Blue Extracts. You match tokens on a five-by-four template, and successfully matching all tokens for Blue Extract tokens rewards you with three tokens.

Before jumping in on the Memory Match game, bring at least 60,000 Honey with you as the fees for the challenge are quite high. If you find it difficult to locate the templates, I take a picture of the template to cheese my way through it.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy