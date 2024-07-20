Puffshrooms are one of the rarer passive entities growing on fields around the map of Bee Swarm Simulator. These entities provide players with a challenge to harvest the required pollen to break down them and reap the rewards.

In this guide, we’ll go over everything you need to know to get your hands on the Rare Puffshrooms in Bee Swarm Simulator.

How to get Rare Puffshrooms in Bee Swarm Simulator

Spend more to make more. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Puffshrooms are rare plants found in various fields across the map. They can appear randomly, but using a Ticket or Nectar Planter at the 15 and 45-minute marks of each hour guarantees their spawn.

To increase your chances of spawning a Rare Puffshroom, use high-tier Planters like the Pesticide Planter on stages 15 or higher fields. Place these Planters in fields and harvest near them until black smoke emerges.

Once the smoke dissipates, a Puffshroom will sprout, which could be a regular one or a level seven Rare Puffshroom. Continue pollinating the fields until the Puffshroom’s growth bar reaches completion. When it does, the Puffshroom will explode, scattering seeds that will sprout new Puffshrooms, including rare ones, across other fields.

Keep the bees busy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To increase your chances of getting a level seven rare or higher leveled Puffshroom, keep a stock of elite Planters in your tabs. Once the clock on the map hits the 15-minute mark, plant a new one and pollinate the fields. Do the same process again at the 45-minute mark to have more Puffshrroms to harvest for rare resources.

