How to get Elude glove in Slap Battles

The Elude glove boasts one of the most formidable slaps in Slap Battles, not due to its strength but because of its unique ability to teleport the slapped player to a random location on the map. Obtaining this glove is quite a challenge—and many players have not been fortunate enough to secure it.

Recommended Videos

To make things easier, we’ve curated a guide on how to find the Elude gloves in Slap Battles.

How to unlock the Elude glove in Slap Battles

Find all four gloves to get the EXPOSED badge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To obtain the Elude glove in Slap Battles, you must first earn the EXPOSED badge by completing a hidden task that involves accessing the secret chamber beneath Slapple Island. The process begins with locating a secret keypad, which has a 20 percent chance of spawning every 10 minutes behind the trees on Slapple Island. To increase your chances, we advise joining a server with fewer players.

Once you find the keypad, enter the specific code, calculated by multiplying the number of players in your server (including yourself) by 25 and then adding 1100. This code will yield a four-digit number to input into the keypad.

If entered correctly, you will teleport to a dungeon underneath the island. Inside this dark dungeon, your task is to find four white gloves scattered around. Each glove will spawn in a random location, but you have 11 minutes to locate them.

Successfully locate all four chests to teleport yourself to an altar where you can collect both the EXPOSED badge and the coveted Elude glove in Slap Battles.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more