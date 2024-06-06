Anime Defenders is currently celebrating its Raid update, and with it comes a limited event where you can summon new units. One of these units is Electric Cyborg. Here’s how to get Electric Cyborg in Anime Defenders.

How to unlock Electric Cyborg in Anime Defenders

The man with a turret. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Electric Cyborg in Roblox Anime Defenders, you need to pull him from the Summon portal. The Electric Cyborg is a legendary unit and can only be obtained through the Limited event summon, but he will likely become part of the regular banner rotation after the event ends.

You are pretty much guaranteed to get Electric Cyborg if you take advantage of the Legendary Pity system (which activates after 50 pulls). I was lucky enough to get four Electric Cyborgs after only 100 pulls, but not a single Mythic character yet (still not giving up).

Additionally, you can trade with other players for the Electric Cyborg, but given how often I see him in the hub, I imagine it’s probably not worth the asking price.

Is the Electric Cyborg any good?

You can get Electric Cyborg during the limited rotation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Electric Cyborg is ok. If you upgrade him, he can do some decent AoE damage, and he even comes with a turret (which is almost like having two units). With that said, the Electric Cyborg is expensive (costs 1,000 yen to summon), and when you upgrade him fully, he fails in comparison when compared to some other units.

I don’t want you to dismiss the Electric Cyborg entirely, as he can be quite good during early waves, but I definitely think you shouldn’t invest too much into him, as you’ll likely replace him with a stronger unit, later down the line.

