How to get Black Elixir in Type Soul

There are many powerful skills and abilities in Roblox’s Type Soul. So much so that you may need to put Ultra Skills into Black Elixirs, and this system allows you to create unique combos.

Type Soul’s Black Elixirs also create an element of surprise in fights, as you can never know what your opponent might have under their sleeves. A random Ultra Skill can change the course of a skirmish, and if you’ve been recently bamboozled by a wild Black Elixir user, you may be wondering how you can do the same to others.

Where to get Black Elixir in Type Soul

The best way to get Black Elixirs in Type Soul is by joining Clan Wars. As you play, you’ll have a chance to get Black Elixirs. Considering it’s a Mythical item, the drop chances will be relatively low, so you may need to participate in quite a few Clan Wars.

The second alternative, and the quickest way to get Black Elixirs in the game, is to use Type Soul codes. Every day, new codes can be added to the game, rewarding players with various in-game items, including Black Elixirs. If you stumble upon a code that grants players Black Elixirs, you should use it immediately, as the codes have expiration dates, meaning they won’t be available forever.

What is the Powered Black Elixir in Type Soul?

Powered Black Elixir in Type Soul is the upgraded version of Black Elixir. The main difference between the two is that the Powered Black Elixir also allows you to store fighting styles as items.

To get Powered Black Elixirs in Type Soul, you need to:

Get a regular Black Elixir.

Find Myrnite. They’re located in the Karakura Town.

Interact with them with a Black Elixir in your inventory and 350,000 kan.

Upon completing the interaction, Myrnite gives you a Powered Black Elixir and collects 350,000 kan and a Black Elixir from you.

If you’d like to avoid another Roblox grind in Type Soul, you can also purchase Black Elixirs and Powered Black Elixirs from other players. However, their price depends on the seller, and finding someone willing to trade the item in the game could be difficult.

Regardless of how you acquire a Black Elixir, don’t use it on Yamato and Formless, as the item doesn’t seem to work on those two.

