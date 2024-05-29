Anime Defenders Trello and Discord server links

Staying in touch with all the latest news is pivotal in any gaming community. In the end, developers release updates and share announcements daily. The case is no different with Roblox’s Anime Defenders.

Nowadays, most developers use third-party tools like Discord and Trello to share updates regarding their games. Both platforms are easy to use, and you shouldn’t have issues setting up an account. With Anime Defenders’ newfound popularity, new players wonder whether the game has servers on Discord on Trello and how to accesss them.

Anime Defenders Trello server link

Want to make new friends? Join one of the community servers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, Anime Defenders doesn’t have a Trello board at this moment. But with the platform getting more and more popular among developers, the creators of the anime-inspired game mode could potentially set up a board in the future.

Anime Defenders Discord server link

Anime Defenders’ Discord server has more than 46,000 users, and that number will surely only rise.

Click here to enter Anime Defenders Discord.

Once you get into the server and verify your account, you’ll discover it’s beaming with life. There are almost a dozen news servers, with players exchanging information and making friends on other general channels. If you’re looking to keep up to date with the latest news, have some questions, or want to enjoy Anime Defenders with some new friends, it’s a perfect place for you.

