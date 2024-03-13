Is Matthew Perry in Rise of the Ronin? Answered

You haven’t misread the headline. Many players are wondering whether Matthew Perry is in Team Ninja’s Rise of the Ronin, and we have the answer.

Rise of the Ronin is a PlayStation 5 exclusive and one of the biggest releases in 2024 to date. Not only is it the spiritual successor to Team Ninja’s Nioh and Wo Long franchises, but the developer went one step further by creating a truly open-world Japanese landscape to adventure across.

There are character creation tools aplenty to ensure you can give your main character a true identity, yet many interested parties are curious about presence of Matthew Perry in Rise of the Ronin.

Does Matthew Perry appear in Rise of the Ronin?

Image via Official PlayStation YouTube Channel

We can confirm that a Matthew Perry does appear in Rise of the Ronin, but it’s the name of the real-life Commodore Matthew C. Perry from the 19th century who you tangle with in Rise of the Ronin, not the legendary actor who sadly passed away in 2023.

There’s been some understandable confusion surrounding the mention of Matthew Perry in Rise of the Ronin. At first glance, the name immediately made me think of the actor who made millions of people around the world laugh during the 10 seasons of Friends, myself included, as well as in other roles such as The Whole Nine Yards.

This Matthew Perry even had a foray into video game voice acting too. Yes, outside of the comfortable, sarcastic shoes of Chandler Bing, Perry gave his veritable acting talent to the role of Benny in Fallout: New Vegas.

He does not have a role in Rise of the Ronin, though. Instead, the Matthew Perry featured in this game is a famed Naval Officer who played a pivotal role in the Edo conflict in Japan during the 19th century. He’s appears as an early boss fight and is one of the first real tests for the player, and sets the tone for the rest of Rise of the Ronin.

If you end up struggling with Matthew Perry when the time comes to it, you can always embrace Team Ninja’s bold move of providing difficulty settings in a Soulslike.