How to unlock Anomaly Research in Rimworld

The Anomaly update in Rimworld has you deal with some extraordinary issues, but the benefits include unique research. The Anomaly Research tree opens up a wide variety of options, but you have to unlock it first.

Recommended Videos

The way you start working on any type of Anomaly research is specific, but it shouldn’t be too difficult for you when you dive in. There are two methods to unlock it, with the second only there for you in Rimworld if you don’t get a good starting position.

But it could be a good thing, especially if you don’t want to deal with the madness of the anomalies when you first begin setting up your colony.

How to start Anomaly Research in Rimworld

A colonist needs to spend time investigating a Monolith on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to unlock the Anomaly Research tree is by finding a Monolith. Typically, these spawn on your starting map, and within a few days, your colonists become curious about it in Rimworld. You must send one of your colonists to the Monolith to investigate it. After a series of notifications and warnings about the dangers of interacting with it, Anomaly Research becomes available for your game.

However, this research is risky. Investigating the Monolight invites supernatural entities to your world, such as Ghouls. I recommend against doing this when you begin a new Rimworld game and have found it much easier to begin research after you have a handful of colonists, several stable structures, and plenty of other projects underway, including reliable food, power, weapons, and structures.

Alternatively, when the Monolith does not appear on your starting tile, there’s a quest you can get for it. Eventually, a notification for A Strange Signal should appear. You can accept, and if you do, a Monolith appears shortly after you take it in Rimworld. But the choice is entirely yours when you want to research it.

Either way, after colonists complete their investigation of the device, the Anomaly Research becomes available to you, and you can begin working on it.

In my experience, doing this too early can end a Rimworld game quickly. Several dangerous factors come with it. You want to get a handful of colonists on your side and have plenty of things already completed before you try anything related to the Anomaly. It’s not for the faint of heart, so you might want to consider getting a hydroponics set up for anyone who wants a solid foundation for their colony or if you’re playing with your friends.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more