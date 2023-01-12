A few years after its release, Rimworld is still going strong with more features being regularly added by the players themselves through mods.

The construction and management simulation game brings players to a futuristic world where humans have colonized space. They cannot travel easily between planets, though, which will create some challenges for the players.

There are many things to discover in a Rimworld scenario while you’ll try to survive and end the game. But multiplayer isn’t one of those features. There is still a way to play with friends, however. Here’s how to do it.

How to play multiplayer in Rimworld

You’re not the first to wonder if you can play multiplayer in Rimworld: others have been wanting this feature implemented into the game, and a mod was designed to do so.

It’s simply called Rimworld Multiplayer, and it still gets updated when needed. The last one was introduced last November, improving the feature and its compatibility with other elements. It can be downloaded on the Steam Workship, Github, or Ludeon Forums.

This mod allows fans to play together in cooperation, and change their username, and this is without a limit of players. Although the developer recommends not having over eight players connected to the same game.

Be careful when installing this mod because it doesn’t support all other mods in the game. You can see the full list here or join the team’s Discord server to find compatible mods. Here is the mod’s official FAQ for more details.