Rimworld cheats: All console commands

Development Mode is Rimworld’s equivalent of developer console commands you can access to modify just about anything in a given playthrough.

Whether you’re trying to salvage a derailed playthrough, spawn a few essential items, or just cheat your way past the tedium of the early-game grind, you’ll most likely find what you need in the plethora of console commands available in Rimworld’s Development Mode.

How to enable Development Mode in Rimworld

You won’t need to enter any complicated codes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the option to enable Development Mode under the General tab of Rimworld’s main Options menu. Once enabled, the various tools appear as buttons at the top of your screen.

From left to right, the options are debug log, tweak values, debug actions, debug logging menu, inspector, dev palette, and god mode. While this might seem like a lot, you don’t need to worry about most of it: Unless you’re developing and testing out a mod yourself, the main tools you want are god mode, debug actions, and the dev palette.

God Mode, despite its name, does not automatically make your colonists invincible with maxed-out stats and Needs. Instead, it adds buttons to the Needs and Health tabs allowing you to increase or decrease their individual needs meters as well as remove health conditions like dementia.

Additionally, it enables you to instantaneously build structures at will without the requisite materials. You can also deconstruct anything in the same manner, but God Mode deconstruction leaves behind the materials they’re usually built from as if they had been broken down by your colonists. To truly destroy things with nothing left behind, you need the appropriate command from the debug action menu.

How to use Development Mode Debug Actions in Rimworld

The icons can be quite small depending on your resolution and UI settings. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The debug actions menu is where you’ll find the majority of options to modify your game, from reviving colonists to spawning anomalies like Harbinger trees. The good news is that, unlike conventional console commands, Rimworld’s debug actions are clickable buttons that require no typing or memorization.

The bad news is that there are a lot of them to sift through, and not all of them are immediately self-explanatory. As a basic rule of thumb, debug actions that affect map-wide conditions like weather will go into effect immediately. Otherwise, a selected debug action attaches itself to your cursor so you can select whatever or wherever you want to modify. You can clear debug actions off your cursor with a right-click to return to regular gameplay.

If you’re using debug actions frequently, it can become a huge hassle to cancel a command and then run through the long list again to find the next action you want to use. That’s where the dev palette comes in: If enabled, the dev palette lets you pin certain debug actions to a small window on the top left of your screen for easy access.

The most useful debug actions to pin to your dev palette in Rimworld are:

T: Destroy Destroys the target. T: Kill Kills the target. T: Clear area (rect) Draws a rectangle between two selected points and destroys every object within the rectangle. T: Make empty room (rect) Draws a rectangle between two selected points and builds a fully roofed and floored room within the rectangle. The room will have a door and is made of wood walls (with no option to change the material). Edit roof (rect) Draws a rectangle between two selected points and creates the selected roof type within the rectangle. Change weather… Changes the weather to the one selected in the submenu. Increment time… Advances game time by the amount selected in the submenu. T: Grow plant to maturity Grows a selected plant to its harvestable state. T: Set Quality… Changes the quality of a target to the tier selected in the submenu. Push heat… Modifies the temperature in a room by the amount selected in the submenu. T: Recruit Recruits selected target into your colony. T: Tame animal Recruits selected animal into your colony. Set skill… / Max skill… / T: Max All Skills Modifies a selected colonist’s skills. Set passion… / Max Passion… / T: Max All Passions Modifies a selected colonist’s passions. T: Stop mental state Stops any mental conditions like tantrums, murderous rages, or breakdowns in a selected target. Inspiration… Gives a target the frenzy or inspired buff selected in the submenu. T: Give good thought Gives the target a +10 mood buff that lasts 24 hours. This is found under “Show more actions” in the More debug actions section and is useful for modifying your colonists’ mood meters without using god mode. T: Resurrect Revives a dead target with full health. Spawn thing… / Spawn full thing stack… Spawns a single copy or full stack of the item selected in the submenu. Spawn stack of 25… / Spawn stack of 75… Spawns a stack of 25 or 75 copies of the item selected in the submenu. These actions are found under “Show more actions” in the More debug actions section and is useful for spawning moderate quantities of items instead of full stacks. Spawn fill area (rect)… Draws a rectangle between two points and fills every tile within the rectangle with a single copy of the item selected in the submenu. Try spawn stack of market value Spawns a stack of items equalling the monetary value selected in the submenu. This will be your main money cheat. Spawn meal with specifics… Spawns a meal with the quality and ingredients selected in the submenu.

All debug action console commands in Rimworld

The list is even more crowded with DLC commands added. Screenshot via Dot Esports

If you’re having a hard time finding a specific debug action, you can use the search bar in the top left corner of the menu to narrow things down. As of Rimworld version 1.5, all the debug actions in the base game are:

Incidents

Do trade caravan arrival… Execute raid with points… Execute raid with factions… Execute raid with specifics… Do incident (Map)… Do incident x10 (Map) Do incident w/ points (Map)… Recalculate threat points

Quests

Generate quest… Generate quests x#… Generate quests (1x for each points)… QuestPart test… Log generated quest savedata

General

Hot reload Defs T: Destroy T: Kill T: Set Faction Change Camera Config… Increment time… Clear area (rect) Make empty room (rect) Edit roof (rect) Fog (rect) Unfog (rect) Finish All Research* Add techprint to project Apply techprint on project Add Trade Ship Of Kind… Replace All Trade Ships Change weather… Celestial debugger Force Enemy Assault Force Enemy Flee Adaption Progress10 Days Kill Faction Leader Kill Kidnapped Pawn Kill world Pawn Set Faction Relations Visitor Gift Edit effecter… Edit Animation… Reveal Hidden Defs T: Discard T: 10 damage T: 300 damage T: 5000 damage Explosion… T: Grow plant 1 day T: Grow plant to maturity Rotate… T: Set Color T: Rot 1 day T: Force sleep T: Break down… T: Check Reachability T: Change Thing Style Destroy fire T: Attach Fire T: Set Quality Measure Draw Size Measure World Distance T: Draw Attach Points Benchmark Performance T: Compare Line Of Sight T: Darklight At Position T: Glow At Position T: HSV At Position Add gas… Clear All Gas Push heat… T: Lightning Strike T: Lightning Strike Delayed… Fill All Gas

* This command will unlock and finish every project in the Research tab, not just the ones currently in progress at your colony.

General options found under “Show more actions”:

Destroy All Plants Destroy All Things Destroy Clutter Destroy All Hats Destroy All Corpses Unload Unused Assets Name settlement… Next Lesson Force Ship Countdown Force Start Ship Flash Trade Drop Spot Storywatcher tick 1 day Kill Random Lent Colonist Flash Blocked Landing Cells Pawn Kind Apparel Check… Pawn Kind Ability Check… Atlas Rebuild Dump Pawn Atlases Dump Static Atlases T: Test Flood Unfog T: Flash Closewalk Cell30 T: Flash Walk Path T: Flash Skygaze Cell T: Flash direct Flee Dest T: Flash Shuttle Drop Cells Near T: Flash Spectators Cells T: Flash TryFindRandomPawnExitCell T: RandomSpotJustOutsideColony T: Random Spot Near Thing Avoiding Hostiles T: Enable wound debug draw Wound debug export (non-humanlike)

Sound

Music debugger Test music fadeout and silence Play song… Trigger transition… Play sound…

Pawns

Add Prisoner Add Guest T: Damage Until Down T: Give Birth Give Trait… Give Ability… T: Recruit T: Tame Animal Add Infection Pathway… T: Change style T: View render tree T: Make Faction Leader T: Damage To Death T: Restore Body Part T: Set Head Type T: Set Body Type Apply damage… T: Heal random injury T: Make injuries permanent T: Toggle immunity T: Activate HediffGiver T:Grant Immunities T: Add/remove pawn relation Set Skill… Max Skill… T: Max All Skills Set Passion… Max Passion… T: Max All Passions Mental break… Mental state… T: Stop mental state Inspiration… T: Remove all traits Play Animation… T: Force Birthday T: Toggle Recruitable T: Grow Pawn To Maturity Wear apparel (selected)… Equip primary (selected)… T: Train Animal T: Try Develop Bound Relation T: Force Interaction Start Gathering… T: Make +1 year older T: Make +1 day older T: Try Job Giver T: Try Joy Giver T: EndCurrentJob(InterruptForced) T: CheckForJobOverride T: Toggle Job Logging T: Log Job Details T: Face cell (selected)… T: Set enemy target for (selected)… T: Progress life stage T: Resurrect Infection pathway debugger Destroy player animals Add Hediff… T: Tend Bleeding Hediffs T: Will +1 T: Will -1 T: Clear Prisoner Interaction Schedule T: Set Graphics Dirty T: Toggle Movement T: Toggle Max Move Speed Lock Rotation… T: Unlock Rotation T: Resistance -1 T: Resistance -10 T: Add Opinion Talks About Set Backstory… T: Start Prison Break T: Pass To World T: Kidnap colonist T: Make guilty

Pawn options found under “Show more actions”:

T: Damage Legs T: Damage Until Incapable Of Manipulation T: Carried Damage To Death T: 10 damage until dead T: Damage Held Pawn To Death Activate HediffFiver World Pawn T: Discover Hediffs T: Give good thought T: Give bad thought T: Clear Bound Unfinished Things T: Queue Training Decay T: Display Relations Info T: Start Marriage Ceremony T: Toggle Stance Logging T: List Melee Verbs T: Do Voice Call T: Force vomit T: Reset pawn render cache Draw breach path

Spawning

Spawn Pawn… Spawn Pawn With Lifestage… Spawn thing… Spawn full thing stack… Water Emerge Pawn… Spawn fill area (rect)… Spawn thing with style… Spawn unminified thing… Spawn Weapon… Spawn apparel… Try spawn stack of market value… Spawn meal with specifics… T: Spawn Faction Leader Spawn world pawn… Spawn thing set… Trigger effecter… Trigger Maintained Effecter… Trigger Maintained Effecter (5s)… Trigger Maintained Effecter (12s)… Spawn Shutter… Test Deferred Spawner Create Colonist Duplicate T: Duplicate Remove world pawn…

Spawning options found under “Show more actions”:

Spawn stack of 25… Spawn stack of 75… Try place direct thing… Try place direct full stack… Try place direct stack of 25… Spawn thing with wipe mode… TL Make filth x100

Map

T: Use Scatterer… BaseGen… SketchGen… Set terrain (rect)… Make rock (rect) Spawn Complex… Add Game Condition… Remove Game Condition… Refog Map Use Gen Step… T: Regen Section Regen All Map Mesh Sections T: Add Snow T: Remove Snow T: Clear All Snow Destroy Map T: Transfer Change Map Regenerate Current Map Generate Map With Caves Run Map Generator… Generate Pocket Map Force Reform In Current Map Clear All Fog

Map options found under “Show more actions”:

Generate Map Leak Map Print Leaked Map Fill Map With Trees

Autotests

You will not need to use any of these unless you are testing a mod. These commands are designed to spawn items or trigger events in ways that massively impact your map and may stress your game performance—save before using any of them.

Make colony (full) Make colony (animals) Make colony (ancient junk) Test force downed x100 Test force kill x100 Test generate pawn x1000 T: Generate Pawns Of All Shapes Check Region Listers Test time-to-down Battle Royale All PawnKinds Battle Royale Humanlikes Battle Royale By Damagetype

