Like other survival simulation games, characters in RimWorld can suffer from severe health conditions or ailments like dementia. Although you can cure dementia, if you don’t do it quickly enough it can lead to other conditions or loss of skill stats.

So, if you discover your character has dementia, you must treat it as soon as possible.

How to cure dementia in RimWorld, explained

Cures may prioritize more severe ailments or injuries over treating dementia Image via Ludeon Studios

There are two ways you can cure dementia in RimWorld: With a healer mech serum or Luciferium.

Unfortunately, the healer mech serum isn’t a craftable healing aid in RimWorld, nor can you buy it from traders or merchants or hope it drops from the sky. The only way to get a healer mech serum is by completing quests (but as the rewards are random, you aren’t guaranteed to get one), or you may be lucky enough to find one in the ancient dangers. But it’s hard to get, meaning you may only get one or two of these in a playthrough. And, because the healer mech serum can cure a single health condition, generally the most severe one, it’s best saved for things like a missing limb or whole body ailments. So, if you don’t want to use your healer mech serum to cure your character’s dementia, there is another option—Luciferium.

You can find Luciferium in ancient dangers or buy it from traders. And, like the healer mech serum, it can’t be crafted. However, as the name suggests, there’s a catch to using this drug. While it will cure a health condition or injury, you must take it regularly or you’ll die. And once you’re addicted to this drug, there’s no way to cure it. So you must take it every six days to ensure you don’t go on a rampage and kill everyone. I find if one of your characters has this drug addiction, it’s best to keep a couple of Luciferium on hand to ensure you aren’t scrambling at the last minute to prevent the possible mass murder of your colony.

Tip: In update 1.1.0, Luciferium was fixed so it removes all chronic conditions, like dementia.

Although both options aren’t ideal, given how scarce they can be and how you can become addicted to Luciferium, they’re the only ways to cure Dementia in RimWorld. If more methods are found, we will update this article.

