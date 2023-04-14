Is The Mercenaries multiplayer or co-op in the Resident Evil 4 remake?

The original Resident Evil 4 in 2005 ushered in a new age of Resident Evil away from the saga of Raccoon City and into a new area, but with a familiar protagonist. Leon Kennedy returns with Ashley Graham as they fight to survive the horrors of a new virus. The story remains the same but the remake introduced a lot of new features and brought back some recurring features from the past.

One of them was the highly-acclaimed Mercenaries mode that makes its return in the remake titled “The Mercenaries.” It is a mode separate from the main game and plays differently, picking a character and fighting off a horde of zombies. Since this premise is similar to most co-op shooters, players have been asking if The Mercenaries is a co-op multiplayer mode.

Can you play Resident Evil 4 The Mercenaries mode in co-op multiplayer?

Screengrab via Capcom

The short answer to this question is no. Since Resident Evil 4 is a single-player game, all of its DLC including The Mercenaries, and other upcoming features are likely to be single-player as well. With the rise of co-op zombie shooters, players have come to expect co-op multiplayer modes in games that feature some sort of a “horde” battle, but that is not the case in Resident Evil 4.

This is faithful to the original Resident Evil 4 as well since its Mercenaries mode was strictly single-player too. The only Resident Evil games that featured multiplayer in their Mercenaries mode were Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6. When those games eventually get their remakes, it is likely we will see co-op multiplayer in their Mercenaries mode, but for now, it will be single-player only in Resident Evil 4.

The difference between the remake and the original here is that back in the original game, The Mercenaries mode could only be unlocked upon completion of the main game’s story on any difficulty level. That has definitely changed now since The Mercenaries has been released as free DLC and you can play it at any point in the game.

The mode itself is different from the main game. It is basically a timed battle where hordes of enemies charge at you and you have to hold them off. The more you kill, the more points you earn, unlocking stronger enemies and better weapons to hold them off with. The objective of the game is to kill enough enemies and earn enough points before the rescue chopper arrives.

Depending on the types of enemies killed, ranging from regular enemies to bosses, you get a varying amount of points as a reward.

Because of how fun the mode is, fans have been asking if there will be more content coming out soon. Despite Resident Evil 4 receiving rave reviews, this might be the end of the bonus content as far as we know. We will keep you updated if we learn more about any new upcoming DLC.