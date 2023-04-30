How to sell an item for 100,000 pesetas in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Selling an item for 100,000 pesetas is a valuable endeavor that you can take on to make your life easier in Resident Evil 4. While it might take a bit of legwork to earn those 100,000 pesetas, it will be worth it in the end, as that currency you earn will immediately give you access to a ton of weapon upgrades, making the later stages of Resident Evil 4 easier.

Additionally, selling a treasure for 100,000 pesetas is necessary to unlock the “Astute Appraiser” achievement. Here’s how to sell the valuable treasure for yourself and earn one of Resident Evil 4’s most valuable achievements.

Where to find the Elegant Crown in Resident Evil 4 remake

Screengrab via Capcom

The only way to sell a treasure for 100,000 pesetas in RE4 is to upgrade the Elegant Crown by inlaying it with gemstones. The combination of an already-expensive treasure and gemstones will increase its value extensively. You’ll have to inlay five different gemstones into the Elegant Crown to increase its value to 100,000 pesetas; inlaying five different-colored gemstones into a treasure will give the treasure its maximum bonus multiplier of 2.0.

The Elegant Crown can be found in two different locations during the Resident Evil 4 campaign—once in Chapter 10 and again in Chapter 13. You’ll likely find at least one Elegant Crown naturally during your initial run through the story.

Screengrab via Capcom

You’ll find the necessary gemstones throughout the story, most frequently by defeating larger enemies who drop valuable loot. After finding five different colored gemstones—two of which are circular and the other three rectangular—inlay them into the crown and sell it to the Merchant at any of his locations. You can track the value of the Elegant Crown in your inventory, and once it reaches 100,000 pesetas, you’ll be able to earn the Astute Appraiser achievement.