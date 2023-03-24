How many chapters does the Resident Evil 4 remake have?

One of the most long-lasting and respected horror franchises is finally releasing the remake of Resident Evil 4. This is just the latest RE remake from Capcom, which has released the previous games as remakes in the last eight years. None have been as positively reviewed as the Resident Evil 4 remake has been ahead of its release, though.

Here’s all the information you need to know how many chapters will be included in the Resident Evil 4 remake and how long it will take to beat.

How many chapters are part of the Resident Evil 4 remake’s campaign?

There are 16 chapters as part of the campaign in the Resident Evil 4 remake, compared to the five chapters of the original. The original game’s chapters were split into subchapters, however, while the new game is not. The story beats should still line up with the original game, with many calling it a faithful remake of the original Resident Evil 4.

According to different players, the Resident Evil 4 remake will take anywhere from 15 to 25 hours to complete before you even get to the New Game Plus mode. This times out to an average of a little more than a chapter per hour, with some of the sections obviously lasting longer the more you explore inside of them.

Dedicated players will be able to knock this game out by the end of the weekend or into next week, while others are free to take it one chapter at a time. There’s no wrong way to approach the Resident Evil 4 remake, which has received incredibly positive reviews across the board.