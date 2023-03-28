All Resident Evil 4 remake rank requirements

Resident Evil 4 is the subject of Capcom’s latest remake, recreating the iconic third-person shooter for next generation PCs and consoles. Despite making several alterations to both gameplay and story, Resident Evil 4 remake has earned tons of praise from fans for maintaining the original’s core elements while managing to improve the title overall.

Similar to previous Resident Evil games, Resident Evil 4 remake gives players a final graded score depending on how they performed throughout the main storyline. Ranging from B to S+, players can view how they faired. The main determining factor in your overall game grade is time spent playing. The faster you complete Resident Evil 4, the higher rank you will receive with this time scaling upwards to account for higher difficulties.

In order to obtain the coveted S+ rank, players will need to meet several specific stipulations. If you are curious as to what rank you are on track to receive, or what to see what time you have to beat, this is everything you need to know.

Rank Requirements for Resident Evil 4 Remake

At the end of your Resident Evil 4 remake run, players will be given a graded rank that summarizes how they faired throughout the entire campaign. To obtain ranks A and S, players must beat Resident Evil 4 in under a designated timeframe, with anything under resulting in a B.

To reach rank S+, players will need to meet several conditions. First, the game must be played on a fresh save, without the help or gear from New Game+. Next, if players want S+ on Professional difficulty, you cannot save more than 15 times. After your 16th save, you have forfeited your possible S+ run.

Below are all the time requirements and conditions for each rank in Resident Evil 4 remake.