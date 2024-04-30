Remnant 2: Should you give Cherished Fracture to Lydusa or use it at the Goddess’ rest?

You can explore multiple routes in nearly every Remnant 2 area, and The Forgotten Kingdom DLC does a great job of this. Although Lydusa demands you give them the Cherished Fracture, there’s another location you can offer it to for different rewards.

The second location is at Goddess’ Rest, where you can offer the Cherished Fracture to a ritual bowl, granting you additional rewards. You might wonder if you’re making it more difficult for your Remnant 2 character, though, as Lydusa puts a curse on you and has unique rewards if you defeat her. Here’s what you need to know to earn Lydusa’s reward or the one you receive from the Goddess’ Rest.

What happens when you give Cherished Fracture to Lydusa in Remnant 2?

Lydusa is not pleased with you and starts an encounter against your character. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve freed the Cherished Fracture from the statue after releasing the waterfall in Luminous Vale, your first option is to bring it to Lydusa in the Bloodless Throne. After speaking with her, it triggers a battle against Lydusa, and you must best her in a fight.

Lydusa can be a particularly tough boss encounter, as she regularly flies around, flinging magic at you the entire time. After defeating her, though, you free yourself of the curse and receive the Eye of Lydusa crafting material. You can use this item to craft the Monolith, a long gun you can only unlock if you have The Forgotten Kingdom DLC. Anyone who wants to add a long gun to their collection should take down Lydusa first. The next alternative is to provide the Cherished Fracture to the altar at the Goddess’ Rest.

What happens when you give Cherished Fracture to Goddess’ Rest in Remnant 2?

Goddess’ Rest is a location you can find while exploring The Forgotten Kingdom DLC. It will only sometimes appear, as I’ve done several runs through this area and don’t always see it. When I enter here, I have to go to the far back for the map and look for a large temple. Five locks block the door to the temple. You can unlock these sections by interacting with five distinct pillars scattered throughout Goddess’ Rest.

After each has been unlocked, return to the temple’s entrance, and you can find an altar where you can offer the Cherished Fracture. Upon doing so, a cutscene occurs where Lydusa reveals herself and tells you everything about what happened, showing the history between her, the Pan, and Thalos. She leaves after this cutscene, and you don’t have to go through a boss fight. However, you receive the Blossoming Core crafting material, and you can use it to craft Mirage, a large melee weapon.

Is it better to give the Cherished Fracture to Lydusa or at Goddess’ Rest in Remnant 2?

The choice of whether to give the Cherished Fracture to Lydusa or offer it up at Goddess’ Rest is entirely up to you. What’s nice about Remnant 2 is you can choose which of these two choices to go with first, reroll your campaign, and then make the other choice. It’s a way to receive all available rewards in your campaign, and it doesn’t block you from any unique weapons.

I went with Lydusa first and discovered I could offer the Cherished Fracture at the Goddess’ Rest later. It took me a few times to reroll the perfect The Forgotten Kingdom adventure, as the Goddess’ Rest did not always appear available. You can use this time to find the many amulets scattered throughout the DLC, though.

