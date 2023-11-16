Remnant 2: How to get the Crimson Guard armor set in The Awakened King DLC

The armor sets your character can wear in Remnant 2 come with several stats. The Crimson Guard armor set is available in The Awakened King DLC, but you’ll have to jump through a few hoops to add it to your collection.

You will need to reset the starting The Awakened DLC, so you should make sure that you’ve completed it at least once. After that, you may have to reroll your world until the Red Prince appears, which can be challenging. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Crimson Guard armor set in Remnant 2‘s The Awakened King DLC.

Where to find the Crimson Guard armor set in Remnant 2 The Awakened King

Image via Gunfire Games

The Crimson Guard armor is gifted to you by the Red Prince after you have defeated the One True King. You can only receive it by playing on The Awakened King map of Losomn, and you will need a roll where the Red Prince appears on the map. He traditionally spawns in the Gilded Chambers region. You may need to reroll The Awakened King map several times before he appears; it took me close to three times before he was in my game.

Once you’ve confirmed the Red Prince is in your world, it’s time to hunt down the One True King. He will be in the palace proper, at the Chamber of the Faithless. Here, you can challenge and defeat him. After defeating the One True King, the real grind begins, and you need to make your way to the Gilded Chambers and seek out the Crimson King Coins.

The Crimson King Coins drop off the large, armored Faes with two-handed swords, who can teleport and fling projectiles at you. These foes only appear in the Gilded Chamber, but they rarely spawn. You’ll have to revisit multiple checkpoints to get them to appear and run through the Gilded Chamber numerous times to acquire at least three Crimson King Coins before returning to the Red Prince and offering him a tribute.

Find the Gilded Chambers for the Red Prince. Screenshot by Dot Esports

He will kill you in a short cutscene, however, which is supposed to happen. The next step is to return to the Chamber of the Faithless, where the Red Prince will stand. He proclaims himself the next king and will take credit for defeating his father. He thanks you for your service and rewards your Remannt 2 character with the Crimson Guard armor set. You’ll also complete the Succession achievement. Here’s a full breakdown of each armor piece and every stat for the Crimson Guard outfit.