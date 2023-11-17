Remnant 2 Forgotten Commune location and how to clear it

Disturbing rituals were performed here, and you can clear them out.

The Forgotten Commune is one of several locations you can visit in Remnant 2, but you will need The Awakened King DLC to find it. Inside, you will find two befouled altars to clear out, which can give you a phenomenal reward.

The befouled altars are similar to the root nexus you find while exploring The Far Woods on Yaesha and receive the Blood Bond trait. You will have to attack the befouled altars and protect yourself against the onslaught of enemies that assault your position, clearing out the Forgotten Commune.

Here’s what you need to know about how to clear out the Forgotten Commune in Remnant 2.

Where to find the Forgotten Commune in Remnant 2

Visit the Forgotten Commune next to the Forlorn Coast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find The Forgotten Commune by heading into the sewers next to the entrance of the Forlorn Coast before you find yourself fighting the elite Dire Fiend shouting in the square. The entrance to The Forgotten Commune has traditionally been next to Leywise, the One True King‘s scribe disguised as a Dran. Once you’re inside The Forgotten Commune, it’s time to start working your way toward the befouled altars.

How to clear out the Forgotten Commune in Remnant 2

You need to reach the back area of the Forgotten Commune during your Remnant 2 playthrough to track down these befouled altars. You’ll know your character has reached where they can find them when they comment and say, “What’s that smell?” out loud, and you arrive at the checkpoint.

The two befouled altar locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two befouled altars you need to find this area in Remnant 2. There’s one to the west of the checkpoint that you can reach by going through the center and another north from the checkpoint. Both are close to the ground. When you reach one of the befouled altars, they are relatively passive, but when you hit them with an attack, a health bar appears at the top of the screen. They will continuously spawn enemies to your location during this fight, and you’ll need to balance fighting these foes while also trying to widdle down the health of the altar.

These enemies can quickly overwhelm your position. Some good strategies I’ve used when destroying them focus on playing as the Handler and the Ritualist. The Handler’s dog companion can effectively draw enemies away from you, making it easier to take them out and then focus on the befouled altar.

When playing as the Ritualist, I enjoy using the Miasma skill, which casts a massive AOE that applies bleeding, burning, overloading, and corroded status effects to all targets in 15 meters.

You will have cleared out the Forgotten Commune after destroying these altars. If this is your first time destroying these altars, they reward you with a Scythe Hilt and a Scythe Blade. When you have them both in your Remnant 2‘s character inventory, examine the hilt and connect the two items, unlocking the Ritualist Scythe melee weapon.