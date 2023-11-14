Remnant 2: What to do with the Scythe Hilt in The Awakened King DLC

Remnant 2 is all about peeling back the layers of the many secrets and mysteries about the items and locations within the game. The Scythe Hilt is one of these puzzles you need to solve, and when you unlock it, you’ll get a new weapon called the Ritualist Scythe.

Unlocking the Ritualist Scythe has to do with the Scythe Hilt, an item you’ll discover while exploring The Forgotten Commune, a location you can explore during the The Awakened King DLC in Remnant 2. Here’s what you need to know about what to do with the Scythe Hilt, and how you use it to unlock the Ritualist Scythe.

How to use the Scythe Hilt in Remnant 2’s The Awakened King DLC

Look at it from the best angle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will need to go into your character’s inventory to examine the Scythe Hilt and wait for an “interact” icon to appear on the bottom of your screen. The interact icon only appears while you’re examining the Scythe Hilt and won’t appear unless you’ve collected the Scythe Blade.

The way you obtain the Scythe Blade in Remnant 2 is similar to grabbing the Scythe Hilt, and that’s by tracking down the other Befouled Altar in The Forgotten Commune and destroying it.

Taking down these Befauled Altars can be a huge challenge, and I struggled multiple times trying to overwhelm them. A good strategy I discovered in doing this was giving my character the Handler Archetype and using the dog companion to guide the waves of enemies to one location.

My foes were more interested in my dog than in fighting me, making it easier to pick them off. Even by doing this, I didn’t have an easy time, and after several attempts, I collected the Scythe Blade I needed for this Remnant 2 weapon.

Creating the Ritualist Scythe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, with the Scythe Blade in your possession, examine the Scythe Hilt and turn it around until the hilt is facing you on your screen. An interact symbol will appear at the bottom, and you can now attach Scythe Blade to the end of it, unlocking the Ritualist Scythe as a melee weapon.

The Ritualist Blade is not a large melee weapon, but it is swift and can significantly damage a foe. It’s a great weapon because of its passive called Reaver, which will “increase melee damage by 10 percent if the target is suffering from a Negative Status Effect.” It’s perfect for anyone who wants to use the Ritualist Archetype and apply multiple Status Effects against enemies in a fight.