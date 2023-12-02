How to get the Ring of Omens in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 is chock-full of useful and powerful jewelry pieces hidden behind huge challenges. One such ring is the Ring of Omens, an item that’s almost mandatory for Superheavy Armor builds.

If you’ve been looking for this remarkably powerful ring, you’re in luck. This guide will go over how to find it and why it might be useful for your build.

Where is the Ring of Omens in Remnant 2?—explained

The Ring of Omens is a guaranteed find in the Cathedral of Omens, a puzzle-based dungeon that spawns in Yaesha. To access the Ring, you need the Blood Moon to be active on the Cathedral map. This can be somewhat tricky to accomplish, since Blood Moons are inconsistent on Adventure mode and require you to repeatedly travel back and forth between zones to trigger them. With a Blood Moon active, you can open a door on the right side of the central room (that otherwise would be closed) to access the Ring.

The Cathedral of Omens randomly spawns on Yaesha, typically after the first story-required Location has been cleared. This side dungeon is one of the very few with zero enemies to slay, and instead has a large puzzle with a dais featuring several symbols. You can align the symbols to obtain the Faith Seed crafting material and Sagittarius bow, but we’re looking for a different prize.

Want to shoot things with a bow in Remnant 2? Because you absolutely can. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To open the right door and reveal the way to the Ring of Omens, you must twist the symbols so that the Ravager is below the Triangle, the Moon is on the right side, the Sun is on the left, and all of these symbols are circled. Do this and the door to the right will be unlocked.

Doing this opens the way to two ornate chests, which is nice—but, the gate at the bottom will be locked unless you currently have a Blood Moon active. Blood Moons are rather temperamental in Remnant 2, as they are completely random and have a chance to occur when you zone into an area on Yaesha. Players have found success teleporting back and forth between Yaesha maps, as have we. You’ll have to get lucky and have it spawn during the Cathedral map, or you’ll just be stuck farming out Blood Essence. That’ll at least get you progress towards the Summoner.

You’ll know you’ve spawned a Blood Moon right when you enter the Cathedral. Look through the crack in the ceiling for a red glow. If you see that red glow, run to the right door to watch the red trap door slide open by itself. This will take you to a chamber, and you’ll find the Ring of Omens sitting on a pedestal.

Is the Ring of Omens good in Remnant 2?—explained

The Ring of Omens is a surprisingly effective defensive ring in Remnant 2. It removes all Stamina Costs for evades, instead costing a percentage of your maximum Health which converts to Gray Health. This percentage ranges from 15 to 20 percent, based on your current Armor Encumbrance. But when combined with specific amulets, it also removes the penalties for wearing heavy armor in terms of dodge animation, giving you the fastest possible roll speed at Flop Weight.

By itself, the Ring of Omens is just okay. Stamina is really only used for dodging, sprinting, and charged melee attacks, so the ring isn’t exactly necessary for most builds. Plus, the health cost can prove fatal, as the gray health threshold to die on difficulties like Nightmare and Apocalypse is frighteningly low. That dodge better prevent you from getting hit, or it can very easily be the end you.

This is a universally handy amulet to have for yourself. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

That said, removing Stamina Costs for evades means you can instead use your Stamina for impressive synergy items. Amulets like the Gift of Melancholy relies on you having maximum Stamina, so, getting your dodges fully discounted isn’t a terrible idea.

On top of this, there are quite a few rings reliant on Gray Health. The Ring of the Damned, a drop in the Great Sewers of Losomn, gives a generic 10 percent boost to damage while you have Gray Health. The Painless Obsidian, an Awakened King DLC ring in Losomn, gives you Haste while Gray Health is present, boosting the speed of quite literally everything a player does.

Alongside other self-damaging items like the Atonement Loop and the Ritualist‘s Death Wish ability, you can consistently keep yourself at fairly low health for items like the Death’s Embrace Amulet and the Amber Moonstone. This low health build is rather risky, but can be bolstered through strong defensive items such as the Conservation Seal, the Hardened Coil, and the Restriction Cord.

Ring of Omens hidden effect

Zoop around like we’re in Baldur’s Gate. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Ring of Omens comes alongside a hidden effect when paired with specific amulets. While equipped with necklaces related to the Cathedral of Omens puzzle, dodges become teleports. This teleport behaves exactly the same for all armor weights, allowing 90 encumbrance builds to dodge just as quickly as zero encumbrance builds. This is an excellent way to bolster the Leto I Armor setup with a fantastic dodge option.

Amulets that relate to the Cathedral of Omens puzzle include the Full Moon Circlet, Necklace of Flowing Life, Death’s Embrace, Talisman of the Sun, Red Doe Sigil, or Ravager’s Mark. These Amulets either have the Ring of Omens symbol on them or relate to the story of the Doe and Ravager, Life and Death, or Sun and Moon.

The teleport is truly best with heavy armor builds and forces you to use these six Amulets. Luckily, the Full Moon Circlet, Necklace of Flowing Life, Death’s Embrace, Talisman of the Sun, and Ravager’s Mark are all Amulets you can built around for good damage. These include raw damage for the Circlet and Death’s Embrace, elemental damage for Talisman of the Sun and Ravager’s Mark, and Mod Power for Necklace of Flowing Life. The Red Doe Sigil is a defensive Amulet for Relic usage, which can be handy on support builds but is probably not worth building around.

If you use these amulets, go with full Leto I armor. This is the heaviest armor in Remnant 2 even after the DLC, so it works perfectly with this setup. With this in mind, you’ll find yourself with a massive 180.8 base Armor and incredible Burning Resistance, while still dodging just as fast as your lightly-armored contemporaries.