Dishing out death and destruction is a full-time job for the Wanderer in Remnant 2, but even death-dealers benefit from helpful life magic. This article will explore how to get the Necklace of Flowing Life in Remnant 2 so you can continue the cycle of life and death.

The Necklace of Flowing Life is a unique amulet with a particularly stringent unlock condition, so don’t worry if you haven’t found it yet. Getting the amulet is an RNG nightmare, so this article will also explore whether it’s worth acquiring for your build.

Where is the Necklace of Flowing Life in Remnant 2?—explained

Time to start dragging your face along these kinds of walls. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Necklace of Flowing Life appears behind a randomly spawning hidden door inside Yaesha locations in Remnant 2. So far, the community has discovered the Necklace in three distinct dungeons—the Lament, the Chimney, and the Twisted Chantry. These three dungeons are random spawns in Yaesha, and the hidden wall can not spawn on these maps, meaning this is one of the more annoying randomly dropped items in Remnant 2.

The Lament is a crypt-like area that you can explore to find the Red Widow armor. This dungeon is chock-full of hidden walls, making it a fair contender for your Necklace spawn.

The Chimney is a fascinating event-based dungeon with a ruin at the start followed by a massive spiral structure. The hidden wall will never spawn during the spiral event, so you just have to check before and after. The Twisted Chantry is a long dungeon with several opportunities for hidden walls before the Legion boss fight. This makes it the most likely location for the Necklace, though not the only possible place by a long shot.

Hidden walls follow a few rules in Remnant 2‘s Yaesha. Specifically, they must be a complete wall, so partially broken walls don’t apply. They also are almost always in ruin areas, meaning you don’t have to worry about checking every single root or naturally-formed cave wall to find the Necklace.

Using the Explorer‘s Fortune Hunter ability will almost entirely negate the puzzle, as the necklace sits on the floor outside of a coffin. Simply look for the purple glow and walk toward nearby walls, and you’ll find it eventually.

This isn’t the only randomly spawning item hidden behind a hidden wall in Yaesha. The Berserker Crest can also be found behind a hidden wall in these same three areas. Frustratingly, this means that you aren’t guaranteed to see the necklace through the Explorer ability alone, since the Berserker Crest appears in similar areas to the Necklace of Flowing Life. You’ll just have to keep rerolling and checking the three dungeons until the game relents.

Is the Necklace of Flowing Life good?

This Amulet is more notable for its synergy with Burden of the Warlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Necklace of Flowing Life is a Remnant 2 amulet that converts more lost health into Gray Health and, when you get Gray Health, you get five times that amount as Mod Power. For example, if you get hit for 50 damage, you get 250 Mod Power. The Necklace is downright terrible by itself, serving only as a method to get some Mod Power for taking a big hit. But, with Rings like the Burden of the Warlock and Ring of Omens, you can give yourself Gray Health and potentially generate significant Mod Power.

Gray Health converts from around 50 percent of the most recent source of damage you took. This will give you much more Gray Health for taking a beating, which you can easily regenerate through traits like Bloodstream.

That said, an Amulet that relies on you taking damage without protecting you is a liability. This Amulet instead wants you to focus on Gray Health Rings that can help you out. Bitter Memento, a new Ring in The Awakened King, will automatically convert health to Gray Health. Burden of the Warlock converts Health to Gray Health whenever you cast a Mod, giving you a cycle of lower-costing Mods that also provide extra mod power.

While you’re focused on Gray Health, you can also use Rings like the Painless Obsidian to get Haste and the Ring of the Damned to get 10 percent to all damage. Mutators like Dreadful can boost your Ranged Damage while Gray Health is present, potentially giving you a solid dual-focus between Mod Power and Ranged Damage.