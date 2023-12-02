The Gift of the Unbound is a powerful and totally unique amulet that can be earned during The Forgotten King DLC in Remnant 2.

Getting your hands on this amulet can be fairly time-consuming and difficult, as you not only need to make highly specific decisions during the DLC to receive it—but you also need to make those specific decisions in the correct order. Read on to learn how to get the Gift of the Unbound Amulet in Remnant 2.

How to get the Gift of the Unbound Amulet in Remnant 2, a guide

Thanks, Nimue! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To receive the Gift of the Unbound amulet, you need to side with Nimue at the end of The Forgotten King. I know what you’re probably thinking—”I did side with Nimue, and she gave me the Jewel of the Beholden ring, not an amulet.” Don’t worry, you aren’t wrong. You see, Nimue will either give you the Jewel of the Beholden or the Gift of the Unbound depending on whether you speak to her before or after killing the One True King.

If you want to side with Nimue and get the Gift of the Unbound as a reward, you must first side with The One True King. When you first encounter OTK in his Palace, he will ask you to kill Nimue. To get this amulet, you must accept his offer and receive the Rod of Retribution, the Quest Item that can kill Nimue.

After accepting OTK’s offer, exit the Palace and speak to Nimue. During the dialogue that ensues, she will ask you to spare her life and kill the One True King instead. If you agree, you will receive Nimue’s Blood Soaked Vow, a Quest Item that earns you the Gift of the Unbound. You must have Nimue’s Blood Soaked Vow in your inventory when you kill the One True King to receive this amulet. If you kill OTK before speaking to Nimue, you will receive the Jewel of the Beholden instead of the Gift of the Unbound as a reward.

Don’t mention it. Video by Dot Esports

How to use Gift of the Unbound in Remnant 2

This amulet has a unique mechanic that some players may not immediately understand, especially if The Awakened King is serving as your introduction to Remnant 2. This amulet removes the negative effect from all equipped Burden Rings but reduces the amount you can be healed by 20 percent for each Burden removed. This is not a flat-rate maximum health reduction—if one Burden is removed by this amulet, you will still have the same maximum health, but you can only reach 80 percent health. This is preferable, as many items grant shields or healing based on your max health and the Gift of the Unbound won’t reduce those amounts.

What is a Burden Ring?

Burden Rings can be easily identified in Remnant 2 on account of their use of the word “burden” in the name. If you read the description of any Burden Ring, you will see that the ring has one boon and one bane. Usually, the buff offered by Burden Rings is incredibly strong to compensate for the negative effect the ring also causes. The Gift of the Unbound amulet essentially changes all negative effects on Burden Rings into a 20 percent health capacity reduction.