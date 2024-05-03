How to get the Chakra trait in Remnant 2

Remnant 2‘s latest DLC, The Forgotten Kingdom, has four new traits to collect and experiment with, but not all are stashed in the new zones. You can get one of them, Chakra, at the end of the campaign in the base game—but only if you own The Forgotten Kingdom.

Chakra increases your mod duration by three percent per level, up to a maximum of 30 percent at level 10. It’s great for mod-heavy builds, especially if you’re using the Archon Archetype for extra Mod Power and Mod Generation. Keep reading to find out where to get it.

Where to find the Chakra trait in Remnant 2 Chakra trait

You’ll reach this fog wall after exploring most of the Corrupted Harbor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Forgotten Kingdom added the Chakra trait to the Corrupted Harbor, the second area in Root Earth. This is Remnant 2′s final world, so you can only get there through the campaign. If Root Earth isn’t accessible to you, look for a co-op player to join. The Corrupted Harbor is mostly linear, so as long as you keep progressing, you can’t miss the trait.

The Chakra trait drops after you clear an encounter with two elite Blooming Root Mantis enemies behind a fog wall toward the end of the area. You have to fight through most of the Corrupted Harbor to reach it. The encounter is right before the area boss, Venom. As soon as you beat the Root Mantis encounter, you get the Chakra trait.

Clear the encounter to get the Chakra trait. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Try it out with the Archon archetype and the best weapon mods, like Firestorm or Space Crabs. If you’re keen to experiment, The Forgotten Kingdom adds seven new mods, including Heatwave, which inflicts Burning on enemies within 15 meters, and my personal favorite, Sandstorm, which summons a damaging whirlwind that chases enemies.

