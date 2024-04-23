How to get Soul Shard Ring in Remnant 2

If you play Remnant 2 as a Summoner, you’ll likely want to get your hands on the Soul Shard Ring. This Ring can randomly appear in any Yaesha zone, including The Forgotten Kingdom DLC. Here’s how to get the Soul Shard Ring in Remnant 2.

Where to get the Soul Shard Ring in Remnant 2

Hopefully, the skeleton won’t mind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Soul Shard Ring is a random world drop in Remnant 2 that can appear in any Yaesha zone except for The Red Throne, The Widow’s Court, The Great Bole, Ravager’s Lair, and the Cathedral of Omens.

The Soul Shard Ring always spawns on skeletal remains. From my understanding, these skeletons are always in plain sight, so don’t worry too much about looking in every nook and cranny.

If you’re lucky, you can get the Soul Shard Ring during your first campaign playthrough, but if you can’t find it, don’t despair. Simply do an adventure mode of Yaesha and, hopefully, you’ll get the ring. For me personally, the Soul Shard Ring appeared in the Infested Abyss zone in The Forgotten Kingdom DLC. The ring was on a skeleton just a few steps away from the zone entrance.

Is the Soul Shard Ring any good in Remnant 2?

Soul Shard Ring description. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Soul Shard Ring boosts all damage dealt by five percent for each active summon you have, maxing out at 15 percent. In other words, this is a must-have for the Summoner Archetype.

With three active summoned creatures, you can basically let them do all the work as you provide some cover fire from the back.

