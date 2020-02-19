New PUBG frying pan skin will benefit Australian communities affected by bushfires

A new cosmetic skin for frying pans in PUBG has a special design and all proceeds from purchasing it will be donated to help those affected by the Australian bushfires.

PUBG Corp. revealed the Australia Fire Relief Pan skin on Twitter today—and it’s adorable. The design, by an artist named “Shitty Watercolour,” features a lovable koala and kangaroo.

100% of the profit raised from the Australia Fire Relief – Pan skin will be donated to help communities across Australia with immediate bushfire relief and future support.



Thanks to community artist @SWatercolour for kindly contributing his original art. pic.twitter.com/tILABk07eD — PUBG (@PUBG) February 19, 2020

PUBG Corp. says that 100 percent of the profits raised “will be donated to help communities across Australia with immediate bushfire relief and future support.”

The skin will only be on sale for a limited time, though. On PC, it’s available from Feb. 19 to March 18 and costs $2.99. On console, the skin will be available from Feb. 27 to March 26 and costs 300 G-Coin.

This is just the latest example of the gaming community raising money for Australia relief after the continent was ravaged by bushfires last month.

Activision and Call of Duty raised $1.6 million with an Australian-themed cosmetic pack, while Destiny 2 developers Bungie sold a limited edition T-shirt with an in-game emblem to raise funds, among others.