Here are the scores and standings of the PMPL South Asia season one, week one

The PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia season one is being played between March 19 and April 5. Twenty of the best teams from the India and South Asia region are participating for the $200,000 prize pool and the five available slots in the PUBG Mobile World League.

The PMPL has been divided into three weeks. Each team will play 16 matches per week.

Here are the scoreboards for each match of the PMPL South Asia season one and the overall placement points for week one of the competition.

Overall standings

These are the overall standings of the PMPL South Asia region spring split after five games.

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Scoreboard per match

Match five – Sanhok (Groups A, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match four – Vikendi (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match three – Miramar (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match two – Sanhok (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match one – Erangel (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

This article is being updated as more results come in.