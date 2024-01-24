Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: How to beat Kiana and all rewards

Even though she may only be the second main boss during your run of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Kiana is no walk in the park.

The Forest Queen proves to be the first real challenge of the game, with a diverse roster of attacks that she employs throughout the fight during the most opportune moments. Surviving her onslaught till your victory is a tall order.

We’re here to make that a whole lot easier for you.

How to prepare for the Kiana boss fight in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

You’ll want to have a talk with the vendors in The Haven. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even if it is possible to secure a victory without any enhancements, consider revisiting The Haven in Lower City for a chat with various vendors. Gear upgrades, in particular, can turn the tide in your favor, crafting a build that might just break this boss fight in all the right ways.

Below is a list of what amulets we think would work best for this fight:

Turning Wind

Will of Rostam

Dragon King

Void Blade

Mount of Damavand

Wolf-Bride

Blade Dancer

Verethragna’s Wrath

Wearing all these amulets simultaneously is currently not an option. We recommend a selective approach based on your personal skills. If you excel at dodging and avoiding damage, a power-focused build might suit you, while those facing challenges may find a defense-oriented route more beneficial.

Some amulets may hold little to no value depending on the specific fight. For instance, while Blade Dancer is impressive, certain bosses may limit your ability to execute the full combo. Similarly, damage-boosting amulets like Void Blade might lead to enemies perishing before the full combo unfolds. Nevertheless, having them equipped is better than having none.

For Athra Surges, prioritize Verethragna’s Smite and Arash’s Ray—two potent choices for this stage of the game, proving effective against the boss.

In this particular battle, remember two crucial factors. First, investing in arrow capacity upgrades is invaluable, especially when countering Kiana’s explosive move. Having more arrows makes dealing with this attack much more manageable.

Additionally, Kiana transitions through three boss fight phases at 100, 66, and 33 percent health, each introducing different attacks. Keep a keen eye on these health thresholds.

How to beat Kiana in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Phase one

When the eyes start glowing, you need to retreat. Image via Ubisoft

Kiana kicks off the encounter with a shadowy charging bite, and it’s pretty predictable. Just keep an eye out for those bright red eyes emerging from the darkness in the background, and when you see them, dodge away. Right after her miss, seize the opportunity to hit her hard.

Her next move involves a spear throw followed by a wolf’s sweeping attack. Dodge or jump to evade the spear and then leap over the wolf while dishing out some downward slices. Keep an eye on the glowing red eyes—avoid them at all costs.

Kiana’s sneak attack comes from below ground, with the wolf springing up, and she shoots exploding plants. When you notice the wind swirls around you, get ready to dodge when the red eyes blink.

Don’t ignore the explosive spores she shoots; take them out from a distance to avoid getting stunned. This is crucial, as getting stunned leaves you vulnerable to her deadliest attacks.

When Kiana tosses her glowing spear, parry it back or jump over it and dodge the return arc. These patterns continue until the transition to the second phase, marked by a change in scenery with stark red and black outlines.

During this transition, focus on dodging attacks, as phase two kicks in shortly. Be sure to dodge her downward strike. The rest of her moves involve rapid horizontal sweeps. A good strategy is to jump over her when she’s close to the ground and slide under her for the next air sweep. Alternate between jumping and sliding based on your position for effective evasion.

Phase two

This horizontal sweep is a tough one to dodge. Image via Ubisoft

In phase two, Kiana ramps up the aggression, introducing new moves to each attack. The familiar charging bite returns, now followed by a V-shaped spear attack.

You will find the opportunity to attack her after the three spears hit the ground. Seize the moment and deal some good damage by attacking any of the three spear shadows.

After the horizontal wolf sweep, Kiana now unleashes an even larger horizontal sweep. To evade this follow-up sweep attack, employ Shadow of the Simurgh. Place a shadow at the start of her attack, step back a bit, and then teleport to that shadow behind her to sidestep this devastating move.

The spear boomerang move is now accompanied by the wolf shooting a laser covering the entire ground area. Focus on jumping off the ground to avoid the laser initially. You can dodge in the air to safely land back on the ground, but stay vigilant for Kiana’s returning spear boomerang.

Continue repeating these patterns and employing your powers until the second transition, which takes you back to the transition scene. This part mirrors the first time, so concentrate on dodging her horizontal strikes and surviving the transition.

Phase three

Parry this powerful strike. Image via Ubisoft

Phase three intensifies the aggression, but with prior phases memorized, it shouldn’t pose too much trouble.

The wolf’s bite attack from the shadows is now accompanied by a horizontal laser. Immediately jump after dodging the bite to evade the incoming laser. Seize the opportunity to attack when the wolf’s head moves in the opposite direction.

The spear boomerang, now volleyed by the wolf back to Kiana, travels across the ground. Jump out of the way to avoid it. This volley is succeeded by a flying spear attack from the sky, which can be parried. Watch for the yellow blink just before contact and execute a powerful and stylish counterattack by parrying or simply dodging it.

Apart from Kiana throwing a greater number of exploding plants on the ground, there are no variations in this phase. Reiterate these strategies to emerge victorious in the fight.

All rewards for beating Kiana in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

These are all the rewards you receive for taking down Kiana, The Forest Queen: