Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 length: How long to beat

If you’re wondering how long it’ll take to defeat CatNap in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3, here’s everything you need to know about the length.

Recommended Videos

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 continues the story from the previous entries, following the demise of Huggy Wuggy and Mommy Long Legs. New enemies are introduced from the Smiling Critters to the Prototype, alongside new GrabPack upgrades that transform the puzzle format.

How long is Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3?

How much time do you have to spare? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Poppy Playtime has returned for its third consecutive year, revealing more characters, secrets, and lore to obsess over. With a running time of two to three hours, Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 welcomes players to a horrifyingly fun time at the Playcare Orphanage.

Each chapter’s time to beat has increased with every new release. Chapter 1 took approximately 45 minutes to complete and Chapter 2 was lengthened to two hours. This, however, doesn’t account for finding all the secrets on offer in each chapter.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 consists of platforming and puzzles, with chase sequences and hostile enemies mixed throughout. You get a lot of moments to breath, however. There is an emphasis placed on puzzles and creating an atmosphere this time, rather than throwing out frequent jumpscares.

Completionists may dedicate three hours to three and a half hours to fully complete Chapter 3. Those who just want to complete the main story (ignoring notes and tapes) can finish this chapter within the two to two-and-a-half-hour mark. But you can complete Chapter 3 within an hour if you’re fast enough. Content creators are already showcasing their speedrun attempts on YouTube, with 36 minutes being the fastest time.