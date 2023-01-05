Zeraora VSTAR, Radiant Eternatus, and more cards revealed from Pokémon TCG Crown Zenith

The Pokémon TCG Crown Zenith set has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced in Nov. 2022. It’s the last set of cards based on the Pokémon Sword and Shield era. But while its Jan. 20 release date has been locked in for months, Crown Zenith cards have been surfacing on the internet in waves, including an alt-art VSTAR Lucario, Altaria, and more.

The latest batch of cards that surfaced is particularly exciting because there are five in total, including Zeraora VSTAR, Radiant Eternatus, Bea (autographed), Miltank, and Melony.

The Zeraora VSTAR is the most dazzling of the bunch. It is vibrant and colorful and packs a punch with 270 HP and two impressive moves, Crushing Beat and Lightning Storm Star—the latter of which is a VSTAR Power.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Radiant Eternatus, however, isn’t too far behind. Like other Radicant cards, it features a Shiny version of the legendary Poison and Dragon-type Pokémon introduced in Generation VIII, and has the mighty Power Beam move.

The autographed Bea card also looks pretty neat, and it means other Gym Leaders will probably have similar variants (although not Melony in this instance, which is a standard one).

And of course, let’s not forget about Miltank. I might not match the hype levels of Zeraora VSTAR and Radiant Eternatus, but the art looks incredible and it’s an otherwise all-around solid card.

They’ll be out in a little over two weeks, along with all the other Crown Zenith cards that have been revealed so far.