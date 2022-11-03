Crown Zenith is ending the Pokémon TCG’s Sword and Shield era with a bang

The Pokémon Company has announced Crown Zenith, the last Pokémon TCG collection of the Sword and Shield era.

As reported by Serebii, Crown Zenith will release on Jan. 20, 2023, after which the TCG will likely shift to cards and sets themed around Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Crown Zenith includes plenty of fan-favorite card types, including alternate art cards and VSTAR Pokémon. In total, the set will include over 160 different cards, 70 of which will comprise a special “Galarian Gallery” collection that focuses on unique art. There will be three new Radiant Pokémon in the set: Charizard, Charjabug, and Eternatus.

Serebii Update: The next Pokémon TCG set and final Sword & Shield set has been revealed, a special set called Crown Zenith with a 70 card Galarian Gallery! Releases January 20th 2023 https://t.co/NWlAdnmI2o pic.twitter.com/vDOybtsDCx — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) November 3, 2022

As usual, players will be able to buy individual Crown Zenith booster packs as well as a variety of other collections. There will be a Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box featuring Lucario as well as five different mini tins featuring prominent characters from Sword and Shield and pin collections featuring cards of each of the games’ fully-evolved first partner Pokémon. The mini tins won’t be available until Feb. 17, 2023, while the pin collections will be released on April 14, 2023.

If Crown Zenith is too far away for some players, the TCG’s Silver Tempest collection is coming much sooner. Silver Tempest launches next Friday, Nov. 11, and will feature an Alolan Vulpix Elite Trainer Box, six new VSTAR Pokémon, and 30 Trainer Gallery cards. There is also a Pokémon Center limited-edition Silver Tempest Elite Trainer Box, which comes with two extra booster packs and other goodies.

The Crown Zenith set begins rolling out on Jan. 20, 2023.