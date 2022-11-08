Pokémon TCG ‘Crown Zenith’ Elite Trainer Box to feature alt-art VSTAR Lucario

The Pokémon Center exclusive elite trainer box for the final Pokémon Sword and Shield era TCG set Crown Zenith has been unveiled and it includes one of the best Lucario cards to date.

Revealed earlier this week for the OCG set VSTAR Universe, Lucario VSTAR will now be included with its alt-art look in the Crown Zenith ETB alongside a ton of other Lucario-themed goodies.

Both the Pokémon Center exclusive ETB and the regular product will include this promo card. While the regular contents have not been revealed, we now know what the Pokémon Center will provide you.

Inside there are Lucario card sleeves, a deck box, a player’s guide, a VSTAR token, a Lucario coin, damage tokens, dice, and 12 booster packs of Crown Zenith.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Last week, Crown Zenith was announced. It will be the last set in the long-running Pokémon TCG Sword and Shield range. Starting in February we will enter the Scarlet and Violet era of Pokémon TCG, however, few cards from this have been revealed yet.

Before we reach Crown Zenith, there is still Silver Tempest which will launch later this week. Similarly, next week Pokémon fans will get what they’ve been waiting for with the release of the Nintendo Switch titles Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These games will give fans a glimpse at the new Pokémon that will arrive in the next era of TCG.

If you’re eager to get your hands on this Lucario ETB or any of the cards in Crown Zenith the set will launch on Jan. 20, 2023.