Will Pokémon Unite come to PC?

The MOBA genre boasts some of the most competitive titles in gaming. Dota 2 and League of Legends are the most known titles from the genre and there has been a drought when it comes to new MOBAs entering the market.

The drought is coming to an end, however, since a new MOBA is getting ready to hit the market with one of the most loved IPs in gaming, Pokémon. Pokémon Unite is getting closer to its July release after months of beta testing.

Developed by Tencent’s TiMi Studios and The Pokémon Company, Unite will first release on Nintendo Switch. Considering Nintendo has been Pokémon’s home for so long, it isn’t a surprise to see that the title would first debut on its native platform.

A mobile release is also on the horizon for Unite around September. Though mobile gaming is on the rise, MOBA games have traditionally been associated with PCs. PC players should still be able to play Unite by using Android emulators and such, but it isn’t clear whether Tencent will allow emulator players. The chances are, emulator players could have a separated matchmaking pool like they do in PUBG and CoD Mobile.

As of now, neither Tencent nor The Pokémon Company has commented on whether the game would be available on PC during its launch. Earlier screenshots from the game suggest that the developers were focused on improving mobile controls, though, meaning a PC launch may not happen in the near future. More information regarding this subject should become available after launch as developers should have more time to answer questions regarding the game’s future and development.

On the bright side, if you’ve been looking for an excuse to purchase a Nintendo Switch, this could be a great opportunity. You can also wait for the mobile release which will happen in September. Upon release, there will be 19 playable characters in Unite and you can take a look at all of them here.