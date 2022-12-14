Why do some Pokémon jump and glow in boxes when trading in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

If you’ve ever traded Pokémon with a friend or fellow trainer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ve probably noticed some Pokémon jump around in the box surrounded by a subtle white glow. The game doesn’t explain what this feature is, or why it’s there.

It’s left many trainers scratching their heads. It’s even led some to think they should not trade these Pokémon because they’re somehow special.

It turns out, though, the opposite is true. It means you should trade them (if you don’t mind parting ways with them) because there’s a good reason why—one that benefits the recipient.

Pokémon jumping and glowing in boxes meaning, explained

The reason it’s happening is simple: It means the trainer you’re trading with, be it a friend or a kind stranger you stumbled across in your adventures, doesn’t have that Pokémon in their Pokédex. Therefore, if you trade them, you’ll be doing that trainer a huge favor.

There is a caveat, though. It only seems to highlight five Pokémon per box. It doesn’t seem to work perfectly all the time, either. Some trainers have reported that it’s not always accurate.

Still, its intended purpose is the one mentioned above.

It’s a nifty feature, so it’s a little strange the game doesn’t provide any kind of explanation as to what it means, but observant Pokémon players figured it all out themselves.