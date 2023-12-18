All new and returning Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet already had plenty of Pokémon but with its DLC even more have been added to the mix. The Indigo Disk is the latest release to do just that and there are a lot to find.

With a completely fresh Pokédex and area to explore, Blueberry Academy plays host to new legendary creatures, popular starters, and a whole lot more. Before you set out on your adventures into The Indigo Disk, here is a look at what you can find.

All new and returning Pokémon in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new DLC The Indigo Disk has added plenty of new Pokémon but also brought back a ton of favorites from previous generations. All of these new and returning additions can be found in the wilds of Blueberry Academy or Paldea at some point during your adventure through The Indigo Disk.

New Pokémon

Archaludon

Hydrapple

Gouging Fire

Raging Bolt

Iron Crown

Iron Boulder

Terapagos

Pecharunt

Returning Pokémon