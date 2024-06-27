Where to find Unrivaled Sceptile Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unrivaled Sceptile Tera Raids are popping up in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for a limited time, so keep an eye out for them as you explore the Paldea region.

Recommended Videos

Starting Thursday, June 27 at 7pm CT to Sunday, June 30 at 6:59pm CT, seven-star Sceptile Tera Raids will appear in the Paldea region, making an additional appearance one week later from Thursday, July 4 at 7pm CT to Sunday, July 7 at 6:59pm CT. During the event, Unrivaled Sceptile will have the Mightiest Mark as well as the Dragon Tera Type to give it three defensive weaknesses: Ice, Dragon, and Fairy.

This particular raid doesn’t sound as challenging as other seven-star Tera Raids in the past, but you might still need time to prep and successfully clear the raid while it’s still around.

Here’s everything you’re going to need to know about Sceptile and its Unrivaled Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Unrivaled Sceptile Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Find Unrivaled Sceptile like any other seven-star raid. Image via The Pokémon Company

The Unrivaled Sceptile raids are easy to track down as long as you have seven-star Tera Raids unlocked and follow these steps:

Once the event begins, connect to the internet and make sure your Poké Portal News is up to date.

Open your Paldea map and look for a black Tera Raid icon with the Dragon Tera Type symbol. Select that as your destination.

Follow the orange flag on your minimap. You can fly to the nearest Pokémon Center or landmark to speed things up.

When you arrive at your destination, interact with the sparkling black crystal and make sure it’s a seven-star raid with Sceptile’s silhouette.

You may also use the Tera Raid Battle Search feature in the PokéPortal to participate in online raids hosted by players. This needs a Switch Online membership.

How to catch Sceptile in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Sceptile can be obtained outside of the Tera Raid event with the DLC. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are multiple ways to obtain Sceptile in Scarlet and Violet via the Unrivaled Tera Raid event, the DLC, transferring, or trading.

If you want the specific Unrivaled Sceptile with the Mightiest Mark from the special Tera Raid event, you must first defeat it. At first glance, the Sceptile raids don’t seem as difficult as other Unrivaled raids, but it’s still seven stars and shouldn’t be underestimated. Bringing a strong, fully-trained Fairy-type counter should set you up for success so you can catch the Grass Starter.

For anyone who doesn’t participate in the Unrivaled Sceptile raids, there are a few more options. If you have The Indigo Disk DLC, you can catch Sceptile’s first pre-evolution, Treecko, in the Canyon Biome after upgrading the Terarium. Then all you have to do is evolve Treecko into Grovyle and Sceptile.

And let’s just say you don’t have the DLC. If this is the case, you can still obtain a Sceptile in Scarlet and Violet by transferring one over via Pokémon HOME or trading for one with a fellow trainer.

Can you catch more than one Sceptile in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

Unfortunately, you may only catch one Sceptile with the Mightiest Mark in the Unrivaled Tera Raid event. The game will still let you challenge the raid multiple times while the event is live, but it won’t let you throw another PokéBall at it.

You can, however, obtain more Sceptile using one of the methods in the previous section or by breeding. None of those Sceptile will have the Mightiest Mark.

What is the best Nature for Treecko, Grovyle, and Sceptile in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Treecko, Grovyle, and Sceptile are nimble special attackers with a Hidden Ability that boosts Speed, so the best Nature would be Timid (+ Speed, – Attack).

Before any boosts, Sceptile has 120 base Speed, making it faster than the average Pokémon. Between having a Timid nature and the Unburden ability, it has the potential to be the speediest ‘mon on the field. To get the Unburden speed boost, Sceptile will have to use up its held item, making items like the Psychic Seed or Grassy Seed good to hold next to a terrain setter like Indeedee or Rillaboom.

Once Sceptile is super speedy, it can move first and hit hard with special moves like Giga Drain and Energy Ball. For an extra boost in power over speed, go for a Modest nature (+ Special Attack, – Attack) instead.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy