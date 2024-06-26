What time does the Unrivaled Sceptile Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Sceptile is set to star in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next Unrivaled Tera Raid event for a short time only.

Recommended Videos

In these special seven-star Tera Raids, Sceptile has the Dragon Tera Type to resemble its Mega Evolution and power-up its devastating Dragon-type attacks. This Tera Type, however, makes it extra vulnerable to Fairy, Dragon, and Ice-type attacks. Out of those three weaknesses, Fairy seems like it should be the most beneficial for you to use since Dragon-type moves cannot touch Fairies, and Sceptile can’t learn any Poison or Steel-type attacks to hit you for super-effective damage.

This Unrivaled Sceptile is also somewhat of a collectible ‘mon with the exclusive Mightiest Mark. So if you’ve been challenging and catching all of the Unrivaled Starters from these seven-star Tera Raids, you won’t want to miss this event either. Here’s when the Unrivaled Sceptile Tera Raids will pop up in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

When is the Unrivaled Sceptile Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Are you prepared for Unrivaled Sceptile? Image via The Pokémon Company

Generally speaking, seven-star Unrivaled Tera Raid events have two short event periods one week apart. This is also the case for Sceptile.

Unrivaled Sceptile Tera Raids will first appear in the Paldea region from Thursday, June 27 at 7pm CT to Sunday, June 30 at 6:59pm CT.

They will appear again the following week from Thursday, July 4 at 7pm CT to Sunday, July 7 at 6:59pm CT.

That means you can spend your Fourth of July holiday challenging the Unrivaled Sceptile raid until you succeed. Or, if you’re struggling with it and need to grind some more, you’ll also have access to five-star Blissey Tera Raids during that same July 4 to 7 event period to farm handy items like Tera Shards and Exp. Candies.

To be fair, this specific event doesn’t sound as difficult as other seven-star Tera Raids we’ve had in the past, so it might not require as much effort or preparation. The previous Emboar Tera Raids were extra hard in my opinion, but it had a lot more going for it with fewer viable counters than Sceptile does. Sceptile doesn’t have a power-boosting Hidden Ability for this raid battle, and there’s not much it can do against a strong Fairy-type counter. So I’m really hoping this one is a breeze and not a headache to solo like the Emboar raids.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy